Gunmen kill Kebbi senator’s pilot son in Kaduna

Sunday, August 29, 2021 8:04 pm


In what looks like an obvious case of murder or armed robbery gone wrong, Captain Abdulkarim, the eldest son of Kebbi  Senator,  Bala Ibn Na’Allah’s was found dead in his apartment in Malali area Kaduna on Sunday. 
The  36-year-old pilot was discovered tied and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle and personal belongings.
The deceased recently got married.
Special Adviser to Senator Na Allah, Garba Mohammed confirmed the tragic incident to journalists.
Mohammed said the killers of the pilot gained entrance his apartment through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling.
According to him, a neighbor’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.
Senator Na Allah the father of the deceased is presently outside the country.
Mohammed said  the police have been notified and have visited the murder scene.

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani in a post via his Twitter account on Sunday  described the murder of of Captain Abdulkarim Bala as unfortunate.

“The news of the killing of Captain Abdulkarim Bala Ibn Na’Allah the son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in Malali GRA Kaduna is tragic and unfortunate.

“It used to be the outskirts of our city that was unsafe and now it has gotten into the city. May Allah forgive his soul,” he wrote.

