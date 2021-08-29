Gunmen kill Kebbi senator’s pilot son in Kaduna

In what looks like an obvious case of murder or armed robbery gone wrong, Captain Abdulkarim, the eldest son of Kebbi Senator, Bala Ibn Na’Allah’s was found dead in his apartment in Malali area Kaduna on Sunday.

The 36-year-old pilot was discovered tied and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle and personal belongings.

The deceased recently got married.

Special Adviser to Senator Na Allah, Garba Mohammed confirmed the tragic incident to journalists.

Mohammed said the killers of the pilot gained entrance his apartment through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling.

According to him, a neighbor’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.

Senator Na Allah the father of the deceased is presently outside the country.

Mohammed said the police have been notified and have visited the murder scene.