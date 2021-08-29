Customs intercepts pistol, ammunition inside vehicle at Lagos port

Sunday, August 29, 2021 10:17 pm


The pistol intercepted inside a vehicle at Lagos port

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Area Command, has intercepted a pistol with its magazine hidden inside a Toyota Camry car.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Musa Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday. The statement was signed by Mr Uche Ejesieme, the Public Relations Officer of the command.

According to him, their operatives at the five-star logistics terminal on routine examination on Aug. 28, stumbled on a pistol with its magazine inside a Toyota Camry car at the exit point.

“Consequently and in line with our standard operating procedure (SOP), the DSS, police and other security Agencies were invited to the scene.

“Thereafter, the exhibit was taken to the customs Enforcement unit for safe custody, pending a formal report to Customs headquarters on Monday for further directives,” he said.

Abdullahi used this opportunity to once again advise importers and or their agents to desist from getting involved with such offensive imports, particularly items like this on the list of absolute prohibition in view of the dire consequence.

He directed immediate investigation into the incident to unravel those behind the infraction and ensure a truncation of their supply chain.

