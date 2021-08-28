Just in: Sir Victor Uwaifo dies at 80

Saturday, August 28, 2021 8:18 pm


By Nehru Odeh

Legendary high life singer, Sir Victor Uwaifo (MON) is dead. The popular musician, sculptor, writer, musical instrument inventor and former Commissioner of Arts and Culture in Edo State died today.

As at press time, cause of death remains sketchy. In February, 2020, the Joromi- crooner was rumoured to have died but that turned out not to be true.

His songs, Mami Wata and Guitar Boy were huge hits in 1966. Mami Wata was inspired by an encounter he had with a Mami Water (Mermaid) while lounging at Bar Beach in Lagos.

Born in 1941 in Benin, Uwaifo played alongside popular highlife musicians such as Fred Coker, E.C Arinze, and Stephen Osadebe before forming Melody Maestros in 1965.

A well-known sculptor, he attended Yaba College of Technology and University of Benin, where he graduated with a first class honours degree in fine art.

“I’m a fulfilled musician and artist. For me, there is nothing better than music and art because it gives me satisfaction,” he was once quoted as saying.

 

