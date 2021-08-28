Alert: Fake edition of THISDAY in circulation

Alert: Fake edition of THISDAY in circulation

Saturday, August 28, 2021 7:01 pm


The fake version of THISDAY and the real version

The fake version of THISDAY and the real version

The management of leading Nigeria daily newspaper has alerted the public on a fake digital version of the Friday edition of the newspaper now being circulated on the social media

“With the headline: “Shocking: Uzodinma declares Free Marriage Between Fulani Settlers and Imo Ladies”, this fake version of our digital edition is being circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms,” Eniola Bello, Managing Director of THISDAY said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that the headline on front page of the fake digital edition was completely different from what was on the cover of the real edition of the newspaper as published on its online platform on Friday.

“We wish to state that THISDAY at no time published the said story. Our lead story on Friday, August 27 was, “Buhari Elated as NNPC Breaks Jinx, Declares N287bn Profit, First in 44 Years”.

“Sadly, these merchants of fake news have chosen to leverage on the credibility and integrity of THISDAY to ply their trade.

“We completely reject this poor attempt by some unscrupulous people at impersonating our brand and identity in pursuit of whatever agenda they may have, by seeking to disseminate fake news to members of the public as emanating from THISDAY.

“For the avoidance of doubt, readers can easily verify our Friday publication from the print edition, or online (www.thisdaylive.com). We therefore call on members of the public who may have unwittingly fell for the cloned digital copy to disregard it and treat it with the utmost contempt it deserves.

“We also use this opportunity to call on security agencies to help unmask the counterfeiters behind this forgery and bring them to book.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The kids abducted from Lagos and found in Edo State 21 mins ago

    How ‘evil’ housemaid stole 2 children from parents in Lagos
    Guitar Boy, Sir Victor Uwaifo: dies at 80 49 mins ago

    Just in: Sir Victor Uwaifo dies at 80
    Takete Ide Progressives Union, TIPU officers in Ilorin 1 hour ago

    New Yam Festival: Businessman tasks farmers on protection of environment
    Manchester City players: wallop Arsenal 5-0 1 hour ago

    Manchester City make light work of Arsenal with 5-0 thrashing
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 2 hours ago

    Towards A More Perfect Union, By Kayode Fayemi
    5 hours ago

    How Governor Abiodun’s father lived a fulfilled life – Osinbajo
    5 hours ago

    2 die in pile-up on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    Police: battle ESN in Imo 5 hours ago

    Gun-battle in Imo: Policeman, ESN/IPOB leader, others killed