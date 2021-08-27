Gov. Oyetola: The issue I have with Aregbesola

Gov. Oyetola: The issue I have with Aregbesola

Friday, August 27, 2021 10:13 am


Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola

Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said he has no problem with his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola except on the issue of governance.

The Governor said this while reacting to reports of rift between him and Aregbesola, now the Minister of Interior who he served as Chief of Staff for eight years as governor

There have been clashes between supporters of Aregbesola and Oyetola in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC recently over the ward congresses in the state.

But speaking during his appearance on a programme monitored on Osun State Broadcasting Cooperation, Oyetola said he has no problem with his former boss having served him for eight years as Chief of Staff.

He said, “My relationship with Ogbeni is very cordial. I see him as my brother so there is nothing to it. At least, somebody I served for eight years to ensure his success, why would I be working against him?

“But when it comes to issue of governance: yes, we could have issues relating to your own style and I think it is expected and it is normal.”

He also said there was dismissed suggestion of rift among members of APC in Osun State.

“We only have differences in ideology. We can have issue in policies and others but that doesn’t change the focus of governance and you could see that by every standard,  I am a man of peace and Osun is noted for peace. We must maintain this as a party and in Osun generally.”

He added that APC as a family would resolve whatever issues among its members without resort to litigation.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Coronavirus testing: COVID-19 cases spike in Nigeria 2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 835 new cases, 10 deaths
    A suspect: suspect reveals how he duped POS operators in Akure 2 hours ago

    “How I use online application to defraud POS operators“ – suspect
    Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: to be buried in Benin 2 hours ago

    Capt. Hosa Okunbo to be buried in Benin, not London – Family
    Victor Olaotan: dies at 69 3 hours ago

    Just in: Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan dies at 69
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 3 hours ago

    2023: APC inaugurates Digital Transformation Committee
    President Buhari, left, and Governor Ortom 3 hours ago

    Fire for fire: Ortom accuses Presidency of plot to make Benue ungovernable
    Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja: anti corruption unit inaugurated 3 hours ago

    Anti-corruption unit inaugurated in Aso Rock Villa
    Governor Aminu Tambuwal 4 hours ago

    Secondus: Governors vow to resolve PDP crisis