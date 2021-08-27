Gov. Oyetola: The issue I have with Aregbesola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said he has no problem with his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola except on the issue of governance.

The Governor said this while reacting to reports of rift between him and Aregbesola, now the Minister of Interior who he served as Chief of Staff for eight years as governor

There have been clashes between supporters of Aregbesola and Oyetola in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC recently over the ward congresses in the state.

But speaking during his appearance on a programme monitored on Osun State Broadcasting Cooperation, Oyetola said he has no problem with his former boss having served him for eight years as Chief of Staff.

He said, “My relationship with Ogbeni is very cordial. I see him as my brother so there is nothing to it. At least, somebody I served for eight years to ensure his success, why would I be working against him?

“But when it comes to issue of governance: yes, we could have issues relating to your own style and I think it is expected and it is normal.”

He also said there was dismissed suggestion of rift among members of APC in Osun State.

“We only have differences in ideology. We can have issue in policies and others but that doesn’t change the focus of governance and you could see that by every standard, I am a man of peace and Osun is noted for peace. We must maintain this as a party and in Osun generally.”

He added that APC as a family would resolve whatever issues among its members without resort to litigation.