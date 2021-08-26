Why NDA invasion was not unexpected

The Tuesday night invasion of the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna in which two officers were killed and an Army Major was abducted, has led to revelations of previous breaches of security around the apex military training institution.

Aside the well known abductions of students of the College of Agriculture Mechanization and Forestry located in the same Afaka as NDA, sources claimed there have been other indications that the security of the military institution could be compromised.

Quoting a military sources, Daily Trust gave instances of other embarrassing incidents at the NDA and other military formations. The source warned that the authorities need to act quickly to check trend.

“About two years ago, a cadet who was few days to his passing out from the NDA was abducted by bandits.

“He was the son of a judge from one of the North Central states, ransom was paid to the bandits before he was released.

Another source noted that it was easy for anyone to get into NDA, because security at the gate was porous.

“They don’t do proper checking because sometimes they ask you to identify yourself but in most instances, they don’t. All kinds of people get access to the institution easily which is unlike a regimented area,” he said.

Another source said the bandits’ den was not far from the academy and wondered why they could not be checkmated.

He said bandits have been terrorising the neighbourhood for a long time, while NDA have been looking the other side.