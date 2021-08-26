Photos: Night of tributes for the late Mohammed Fawehinmi

By Ayodele Efunla

In honour of the memory of the late Barrister Mohammed Babatunde Fawehinmi, nicknamed the people’s general, a night of tribute was held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral, Ikeja Lagos on Wednesday.

The deceased’ siblings, friends, activists, old schoolmates and colleagues in the law profession packed the venue to pay their last respect, glowing remarks from all that were given the chance to speak on their encounter with the deceased.

According to most that spoke at the event, he was a man that always supported anyone that asked him for help despite his physical condition, and could travel no matter the distance to celebrate with close friends and associates.