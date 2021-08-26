Photos: Night of tributes for the late Mohammed Fawehinmi

Photos: Night of tributes for the late Mohammed Fawehinmi

Thursday, August 26, 2021 11:27 am


Mohammed Babatunde Fawehinmi. All photos here by Ayodele Efunla

By Ayodele Efunla

In honour of the memory of the late Barrister Mohammed Babatunde Fawehinmi, nicknamed the people’s general, a night of tribute was held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral, Ikeja Lagos on Wednesday.

The deceased’ siblings, friends, activists, old schoolmates and colleagues in the law profession packed the venue to pay their last respect, glowing remarks from all that were given the chance to speak on their encounter with the deceased.

According to most that spoke at the event, he was a man that always supported anyone that asked him for help despite his physical condition, and could travel no matter the distance to celebrate with close friends and associates.

Aminat Fawehinmi

Comrade Ayo Adewale

Miss Aishat Fawehinmi

Alumni of Federal Government College, Sokoto

Comrade Lanre Arogundade

Mr. Saheed Fawehinmi and Jolomi Fawehunmi

A cross section of guests

Barristers Basi Biobaku-Fawehunmi and Tunji Biobaku

Activists also showed up

The Fawehinmi family

Barrister Salihu Aliyu and Dr. Idiat Fawehinmi

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    People scooping diesel from fallen tanker at Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers 12 mins ago

    Fears of explosion as scores scoop diesel from fallen tanker in Rivers
    Kabul Airport: explosion reported outside 49 mins ago

    Afghanistan: Explosion reported outside Kabul Airport
    1 hour ago

    The Warri Curse
    Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State: gets congratulatory birthday message from APC Governors 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: APC Governors hail Zulum
    Former President Goodlluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, during his formal inauguration as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda on Thursday 2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: GEJ inaugurated Chancellor of Cavendish University
    Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA: invaded by bandits 3 hours ago

    NDA attack: Our soldiers not sleeping –  Defence Headquarters
    5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu is Political Brand Icon of the Year
    Kabul Airport: explosion reported outside 5 hours ago

    Australia, U.S., Britain warn citizens to stay away from Kabul airport