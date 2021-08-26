Kogi Poly expels 193 students

Kogi Poly expels 193 students

Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:30 am


Kogi Polytechnic: Students expelled for examination malpractices

Kogi Polytechnic: Students expelled for examination malpractices

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja at her emergency meeting, held on Wednesday, considered and approved the supplementary results from the Departments of Computer Sciences, Business Administration and others.

The Board also approved the withdrawal of 193 students from the institution over poor academic performance.

The emergency meeting which was presided over by the Deputy Rector, Dr. Kehinde Felix Lamidi approved results for the second semester examination of 2019/2020 academic session and other pending results from various departments.

According to a statement issued by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Mrs Uredo Omale in Lokoja on Wednesday, the department of Business Administration accounted for 161 out of the 193 students withdrawn over poor academic performance – 130 students in ND I Business Administration and 31 in HND I business administration.

In ND I Library Science, 20 students were withdrawn while 9 students in ND I Maths and Statistics were also axed.

Others are: ND I Science Laboratory Technology, 1; ND II Library and Information Science, 2

The Deputy Rector commended the Central Result Verification Committee for a job well-done and appreciated members of the Academic Board for their support.

It will be recalled that the Academic Board at a meeting held on Monday 9th August, 2021 approved some results and withdrew 217 students from the institution over poor academic performance.

The recent approval as well as the decision reached at the meeting was the continuation of the previous results verified, and the last phase of result consideration for second semester 2019/2020 academic session.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    People scooping diesel from fallen tanker at Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers 12 mins ago

    Fears of explosion as scores scoop diesel from fallen tanker in Rivers
    Kabul Airport: explosion reported outside 49 mins ago

    Afghanistan: Explosion reported outside Kabul Airport
    1 hour ago

    The Warri Curse
    Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State: gets congratulatory birthday message from APC Governors 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: APC Governors hail Zulum
    Former President Goodlluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, during his formal inauguration as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda on Thursday 2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: GEJ inaugurated Chancellor of Cavendish University
    Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA: invaded by bandits 3 hours ago

    NDA attack: Our soldiers not sleeping –  Defence Headquarters
    5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu is Political Brand Icon of the Year
    5 hours ago

    Photos: Night of tributes for the late Mohammed Fawehinmi