Kogi Poly expels 193 students

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja at her emergency meeting, held on Wednesday, considered and approved the supplementary results from the Departments of Computer Sciences, Business Administration and others.

The Board also approved the withdrawal of 193 students from the institution over poor academic performance.

The emergency meeting which was presided over by the Deputy Rector, Dr. Kehinde Felix Lamidi approved results for the second semester examination of 2019/2020 academic session and other pending results from various departments.

According to a statement issued by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Mrs Uredo Omale in Lokoja on Wednesday, the department of Business Administration accounted for 161 out of the 193 students withdrawn over poor academic performance – 130 students in ND I Business Administration and 31 in HND I business administration.

In ND I Library Science, 20 students were withdrawn while 9 students in ND I Maths and Statistics were also axed.

Others are: ND I Science Laboratory Technology, 1; ND II Library and Information Science, 2

The Deputy Rector commended the Central Result Verification Committee for a job well-done and appreciated members of the Academic Board for their support.

It will be recalled that the Academic Board at a meeting held on Monday 9th August, 2021 approved some results and withdrew 217 students from the institution over poor academic performance.

The recent approval as well as the decision reached at the meeting was the continuation of the previous results verified, and the last phase of result consideration for second semester 2019/2020 academic session.