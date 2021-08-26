Just in: PDP appoints Akinwonmi acting chairman

Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has formally announced the appointment of its deputy national chairman (South) Elder Yemi Akinwonmi as its acting national chairman.

The appointment of Elder Akniwonmi was announced after a closed door meeting of the National Working Committee of the party in Abuja on Thursday

Akinwonmi will take over from Uche Secondus, who was ordered to stop parading himself as the national chairman of PDP by a Rivers State High Court earlier in the week.

Spokesperson of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan who announced this to journalists after the meeting of the NWC also confirmed that PDP’s National Executive Council (NEC) has been rescheduled for Saturday.

“Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously affirmed as Acting National Chairman.

“We will be holding our caucus and another NWC meeting tomorrow preparatory to holding our National Executive Council meeting at 12 ‘O’clock on Saturday,” he said.