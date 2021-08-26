Just in: PDP appoints Akinwonmi acting chairman

Just in: PDP appoints Akinwonmi acting chairman

Thursday, August 26, 2021 4:49 pm


Yemi Akinwonmi: appointed acting chairman of PDP

Yemi Akinwonmi: appointed acting chairman of PDP

Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  has formally announced the appointment of its deputy national chairman (South) Elder Yemi Akinwonmi as its acting national chairman.

The appointment of Elder Akniwonmi was announced after a closed door meeting of the National Working Committee of the party in Abuja on Thursday

Akinwonmi will take over from Uche Secondus, who was ordered to stop parading himself as the national chairman of PDP by a Rivers State High Court earlier in the week.

Spokesperson of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan who announced this to journalists after the meeting of the NWC also confirmed that PDP’s National Executive Council (NEC) has been rescheduled for Saturday.

“Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously affirmed as Acting National Chairman.

“We will be holding our caucus and another NWC meeting tomorrow preparatory to holding our National Executive Council meeting at 12 ‘O’clock on Saturday,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Yemi Kale: replaced by Simon Harry as NBS boss 3 hours ago

    Buhari appoints Simon Harry to replace Kale as boss of NBS
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    COVID-19 related deaths rising, Edo govt. cries out
    Hajiya-Zainab-Ahmed: Minister of Finance 3 hours ago

    Nigeria’s GDP grows by 5.01% in Q2 2021- NBS
    Aryana Sayeed: narrates how she escaped from Kabul 3 hours ago

    How I escaped from Kabul – Afghan pop singer, Aryana Sayeed
    Babatunde : arrested for duping fraudsters of N38m 4 hours ago

    Posing as EFCC operative, Babatunde scammed suspected fraudsters of N38m
    The 30-year-old member of the Edo State Vigilante group, Evans Osariemen, (Centre) and his accomplices: They were arrested arrested for allegedly conspiring to kidnap a couple, Sunday and Patience Onofua. 4 hours ago

    Edo vigilante member, 2 others busted for attempted kidnapping
    People scooping diesel from fallen tanker at Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers 5 hours ago

    Fears of explosion as scores scoop diesel from fallen tanker in Rivers
    Kabul Airport: explosion reported outside 5 hours ago

    Afghanistan: Explosion reported outside Kabul Airport