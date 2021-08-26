Battle against insurgents in Lake Chad region: 7 soldiers, 43 terrorists killed

Battle against insurgents in Lake Chad region: 7 soldiers, 43 terrorists killed

Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:52 am


MNJTF troops: eliminate 43 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Diffa, Niger Republic.

MNJTF troops: eliminate 43 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Diffa, Niger Republic.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Seven soldiers serving in the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) were killed on Wednesday in the battle against Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Diffa, Niger Republic.

Col. Muhammad Dole, the Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF who disclosed this in a statement from N`Djamena, Chad however said the troops also killed 43 insurgents in the encounter.

He added that a suspected leader of the terrorists was caught alive and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered while four enemy gun trucks were also destroyed in the battle against the insurgents.

Dole said, “the troops of Sector 4 Diffa, displayed uncommon acts of gallantry and bravery when their location was attacked by BHT/ISWAP criminals in the early hours of Wednesday.”

He said the troops tactically lured the criminals to their effective killing zone, brought heavy fire on them and neutralised scores, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wound injuries.

“At the end of the encounter, a total of 43 dead bodies of BHT/ISWAP insurgents were scattered around the engagement areas.

“One terrorist suspected to be their leader was caught alive and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered while four enemy gun trucks were also destroyed.

“Extremely regrettable however, seven gallant MNJTF soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while four other soldiers sustained various degree of injuries and are being treated in a military hospital,” he said.
Dole disclosed that the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, was coincidentally in Diffa on the final leg of his familiarisation/operational visit to the sectors.

He said Ibrahim commended the selfless sacrifice and acts of gallantry demonstrated by the troops.

“While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased soldiers whom he described as matyrs of freedom, he condoled the families of the deceased and wished the wounded soldiers speedy recovery.

“Ibrahim said, despite the ongoing waves of BHT/ISWAP terrorists surrender, MNJTF forces will continue to take the battle to all identified enclaves of the insurgents.

He described the attacks as futile kicks of a dying horse and further charged the soldiers to brace up, remain alert and deal decisively with remnants of the criminals around the fringes of the Lake Chad region.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    People scooping diesel from fallen tanker at Etche road in Etche local government area of Rivers 11 mins ago

    Fears of explosion as scores scoop diesel from fallen tanker in Rivers
    Kabul Airport: explosion reported outside 48 mins ago

    Afghanistan: Explosion reported outside Kabul Airport
    1 hour ago

    The Warri Curse
    Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State: gets congratulatory birthday message from APC Governors 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: APC Governors hail Zulum
    Former President Goodlluck Jonathan and wife, Patience, during his formal inauguration as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda on Thursday 2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: GEJ inaugurated Chancellor of Cavendish University
    Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA: invaded by bandits 3 hours ago

    NDA attack: Our soldiers not sleeping –  Defence Headquarters
    4 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu is Political Brand Icon of the Year
    5 hours ago

    Photos: Night of tributes for the late Mohammed Fawehinmi