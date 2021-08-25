Why security help failed: 23 people murdered in Plateau by Fulani

To many people who are sold to vendetta, even if it takes years or generations, vengeance is the only meal served cold and the giver will feel good! That, to many analysts, was the case Wednesday morning when no fewer than 36 persons were burned to death when alleged Fulani bandits attacked Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This came just two weeks after 22 people were murdered and 14 injured during an attack on travellers in Gada-biyu, in the northern part of Plateau State on 14 August. The victims were Islamic worshippers, loyal to Islamic cleric, Dahiru Bauchi. They were returning to their base in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State from their Annual Islamic Zikr prayer in Bauchi State.

Apprehension filled the air then that it would be a matter of days before another reprisal attack would happen. And it did!

According to a report by TNG, the paramount ruler of the Anaguta ethnic nationality in the state, Ujah Johnson Jauro told newsmen in Jos on Wednesday that several victims who sustained injuries during the attack have been rushed to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital in Jos, the state capital.

The Paramount ruler said, “Yes, it’s true. I have been informed that some gunmen attacked my people last night in Naraguta community with many casualties. But we are still investigating to know what really happened.”

The Councilor for Ahwol Ward in the community, Yusuf Ali, who also confirmed the attack, said that people were burnt alive in the affected area.

Another resident, Jeremiah Bulus, was quoted in the report: “Corpses were taken to the mortuary this morning and people are still making efforts to recover more corpses from several houses which the gunmen also set ablaze. The situation is really bad for the people ”

According to the Councillor, “the gunmen first vandalised the iron bridge linking the community before attacking the people which made it difficult for the security agents to assess the area when they were contacted over the attacks.”

He said “The gunmen were just shooting in every direction when they arrived the community around 10 pm. For now, dead bodies have been recovered and we are still searching for more victims because the shooting was too much.

“When the attack was going on, the Chairman of the Local Government called the security agents to mobilize to the area but it was discovered that the gunmen destroyed the iron bridge linking the community.”

The Spokesman for the Plateau Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, could not be reached when contacted.”