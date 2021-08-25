Real Madrid FC make €160m bid for Mbappe

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 9:04 am


PSG's Kylian Mbappe: wanted by Real Madrid FC

Real Madrid FC have made an opening 160 million euro (187.7 million dollars) bid for Paris Saint-Germain FC  forward,  Kylian Mbappe, that has been rebuffed, according to reports.

The 22-year-old France international has spent the past four seasons at the Parc des Princes but is due to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Mbappe is no closer to agreeing a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants, in spite of the recent high-profile addition of Lionel Messi to a star-studded attack that also includes Neymar.

PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, recently said PSG do not need to cash in on Mbappe, while Mauricio Pochettino last week suggested he expected the Frenchman to stay.

However, widespread reports from Spain and France late Tuesday indicate Madrid have now tested the Parisiens’ resolve by tabling a big-money bid for the World Cup winner.

Reports in France claim PSG have rejected the offer, which would make it the third most expensive transfer ever; behind the 222 million euros PSG paid Barcelona FC for Neymar.

The club also paid 180 million euros to sign Mbappe from Monaco in 2018 after a year on loan.

Mbappe has made 174 appearances for PSG in all competitions since arriving from Monaco in 2017, helping the club to 10 trophies, including three Ligue 1 crowns.

He scored 133 goals since his debut in September 2017, placing him behind Cristiano Ronaldo (144), Messi (162) and Robert Lewandowski (182) for goals in all competitions among players in Europe’s top five leagues. (dpa/NAN)

