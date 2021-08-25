Kogi govt confirms 8 deaths from cholera outbreak

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi Government has confirmed that its battling with Cholera as diarrhea and vomiting have become noticeable in five Local Government Areas, LGAs, out of the 21 in the State.

The confirmation was made on behalf of Commissioner for Health, by Dr. Austin Ojotu, the State Epidemiologist in a statement on Wednesday.

Ojotu said a total 129 cases were recorded in the areas. He however noted that only 66 cases, spread over three LGAs, were confirmed to be cholera, out of which eight fatalities have been recorded.

He said the State is confronting the menace headlong, and urged residents to pay attention to cleanliness and other health protocols. He urged sick people to report their symptoms early in the hospital.

The statement reads in part: