Kogi govt confirms 8 deaths from cholera outbreak

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 2:10 pm
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
The Kogi Government has confirmed that its battling with Cholera as diarrhea and vomiting have become noticeable in five Local Government Areas, LGAs, out of the 21 in the State.
The confirmation was made on behalf of Commissioner for Health, by Dr. Austin Ojotu, the State Epidemiologist in a statement on Wednesday.
Ojotu said a total 129 cases were recorded in the areas. He however noted that only 66 cases, spread over three LGAs, were confirmed to be cholera, out of which eight fatalities have been recorded.
He said the State is confronting the menace headlong, and urged residents to pay attention to cleanliness and other health protocols. He urged sick people to report their symptoms early in the hospital.
The statement reads in part:
“It has become very important for us as a Ministry to brief the press on the outbreak of diarhoea and vomiting suspected to be cholera in some Local Government Areas of the State in recent time. So far local governments namely, Kogi, Bassa, Lokoja, Ankpa and Kabba Bunu have been affected between February and August, 2021.
“Seven communities were affected in the aforementioned LGAs with 129 cases. However we were able to confirm cholera in three of the communities in Kogi, Lokoja and Ankpa LGAs with 66 persons affected and 8 deaths (CFR=12.12%). These are border communities with hard to reach terrains.
“It is important to mention at this point that most of the deaths have occurred before the reports got to the !ocal government/state authorities. Our findings also revealed that majority of the deaths in all the outbreaks occurred at home.
“In all the cases, the State Ministry of Health has supported the outbreak response with response commodities and technical support. The state is working closely with the local government to avert further outbreaks by strengthening and sustaining community sensitization and mobilization. This is to ensure that Communities adopted health safety measures such as good personal and environmental hygiene, washing of hands with soap and water after visiting the toilet, avoid open defecation, boiling of drinking waters and proper cooking and handling of food and vegetables before eating as these measures are very key in preventing diarrhea diseases. People with diarrhea and vomiting are encouraged to visit the nearest health facility as soon as they notice symptoms.
“Government will continue to collaborate with critical stakeholders and partners to ensure that no single individual dies of preventable disease in the state. We will work with relevant agencies ensure provision of portable water in communities within the state to ensure that diarrhea disease is reduced to the barest minimum in the State.
