UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions

UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 11:34 am


File: Taliban militants

File: Taliban militants

Top UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Bachele said the violations included summary execution of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against Taliban rule.

The rights official gave no details of executions in her speech to the Human Rights Council but urged the Geneva forum to set up a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.

The Taliban treatment of women would be “a fundamental red line”, she said.

“There are grave fears for women, for journalists, and for the new generation of civil society leaders who have emerged in the past years,” Bachelet told the forum’s emergency session, held at the request of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic and religious minorities are also at risk of violence and repression, given previous patterns of serious violations under Taliban rule and reports of killings and targeted attacks in recent months,” she said.

Nasir Ahmad Andisha, a senior Afghan diplomat from the deposed government, called for accountability for Taliban actions, describing an “uncertain and dire” situation where millions of people fear for their lives.

Independent U.N. human rights experts, in a joint statement, said that many people were in hiding fearing reprisals as “the Taliban continues to search homes door-to-door”.

`Searches, arrests, harassment, and intimidation, as well as seizures of property and reprisals, are already being reported,” they said.

The council will consider a draft resolution, submitted by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC, that voices concern at reports of violations.

But it does not mention the Taliban by name, nor would it set up a fact-finding mission to probe them.

Instead, it calls on Bachelet to report back to the forum at its March 2022 session and urges all parties to respect human rights law including “the full and meaningful participation of women” and of minorities.

“We were hoping for a stronger text, it is extremely minimalist and we are disappointed,” a Western diplomat told Reuters as heated negotiations continued on the text. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Lt. General Farouk Yahaya: confirmed as Chief of Army Staff by Senate 3 hours ago

    Army speaks on alleged recruitment of repentant Boko Haram terrorists
    Martin Mabutho dies at 47 3 hours ago

    Multichoice Nigeria losses top executive
    President Muhammadu Buhari: BMO says his anti-corruption war is not targeted at the opposition 4 hours ago

    Buhari`s anti-corruption war: BMO replies PDP
    FILE Photo: Gunmen: 4 hours ago

    Residents flee after gunmen kill 6 persons in 2 Ogoni communities
    Guns: 2 shot dead in cult clashes in Delta State 4 hours ago

    Cult war claims 2 lives in Delta community
    Chude and Funke Akindele 4 hours ago

    ‘I wish I could just die’ – Funke Akindele narrates ‘COVID-19 arrest’ experience
    Centre: EFCC Chairman, Bawa and the bank auditors 5 hours ago

    ‘It will no longer be business as usual’ – EFCC chairman tells bank auditors
    Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State 9 hours ago

    Zulum: Nigerian Govt cannot reject repentant Boko Haram, except…