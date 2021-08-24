Afghan evacuation on ‘war footing’ as G7 meets on Taliban deadline

Western forces at Kabul airport worked flat out on Tuesday to get people out of Afghanistan before an Aug. 31 deadline, as U.S. President Joe Biden faced growing pressure to negotiate more time for the airlift of thousands of stranded people.

Widespread chaos punctuated by sporadic violence has gripped Kabul’s airport, with Western troops and Afghan security guards driving back crowds desperate to flee following the Taliban’s take over of the Afghan capital on Aug. 15.

Countries that have evacuated some 50,000 people over the past 10 days are trying to meet the deadline agreed earlier with the Taliban for the withdrawal of foreign forces, a NATO diplomat told Reuters.

“Every foreign force member is working at a war-footing pace to meet the deadline,” said the official, who declined to be identified.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries – Britain, Canada, France Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States – will meet virtually later on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.

Biden, who has said U.S. troops might stay beyond the deadline, has warned the evacuation was going to be “hard and painful” and much could still go wrong.

Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, told reporters after a briefing on Afghanistan by intelligence officials that he did not believe the evacuation could be completed in the eight days remaining.

“I think it’s possible but I think it’s very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated,” Schiff said.

A Taliban official said on Monday an extension would not be granted, though he said foreign forces had not sought one. Washington said negotiations were continuing.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the G7 meeting: “I will ask our friends and allies to stand by the Afghan people and step up support for refugees and humanitarian aid.”

“The Taliban will be judged by their deeds and not their words,” he said on Twitter.

Britain’s defense minister, Ben Wallace, told Sky News he was doubtful there would be an extension “not only because of what the Taliban has said but also if you look at the public statements of President Biden, I think it is unlikely”. (Reuters/NAN)