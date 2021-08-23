Killings now daily occurrence in my constituency, Kaduna Senator cries out

By Amen Gajira

Sen. Danjuma La’ah representing Kaduna South has cried out that mass killing of people has now become a daily occurrence in his constituency.

The Senator spoke after he visited victims of the Saturday night attack on Mado’o, a village near Mabushi in Zangon-Kataf Local Government of Kaduna State, according to a statement signed by Mr Victor Bobai, his online media aide.

The Senator condemned the attack that claimed several lives and left many others injured while calling on the Federal Government to adopt proactive measures to curb the killings that were becoming “a daily occurrence in my constituency”.

He urged the Federal and Kaduna State Governments to work out “extra measures” to protect rural areas from being attacked by invaders.

He also called for extra efforts to tackle other security challenges like kidnapping and destruction of crops which were becoming common in Kaduna State and other parts of the country.

He regretted that the attacks had continued in his constituency in spite of efforts by leaders of various communities to promote peaceful coexistence among all inhabitants of the area.

The lawmaker urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to arrest the perpetrators of the violence so as to bring them to justice.

He also urged religious, traditional and community leaders to unite to fight the miscreants that were destroying the fabrics of the society, pointing out that ridding the society of such wild elements was a duty for all.

“We all must work toward safeguarding our society from these attackers. Everyone should take up the challenge and never relent until peace is restored,” he said.

He also called on the relevant ministries and agencies of government to visit the affected communities and provide the necessary humanitarian support and aid to the families of victims and survivors.

“Such measure will rekindle people’s confidence in the government which has a sacred duty to protect lives and properties,” he declared.

Sen La’ah also urged his constituents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the law enforcement of agencies.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has reacted to the attack with Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirming that “not fewer than nine persons were killed”.

In a statement issued on Sunday he said that the attack, carried out by unidentified men, also led to the injury of one person.

He said the incident was reported to the Kaduna State government by troops of Operation Safe Haven, who responded to distress calls and mobilised to the area.

According to him, the assailants fled on sighting the troops.

”Nine corpses have been recovered so far, following a search of the village.

“One resident sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in thospital; two houses were razed in the attack,” he added.

The commissioner said that the troops also rescued 12 persons while they were fleeing from the attackers.

He said that the troops were still carrying out search and rescue operations and would disclose the exact number of casualties at the end of the exercise.

Aruwan said the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who received the report with sadness, condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area.

According to him, the acting Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and sent condolences to their families.

The Commissioner said that Balarabe, who also wished the injured resident quick recovery, urged security agencies to conduct diligent investigations into the attack.

He said that the troops were working in the area and would update the public on further development. (NAN).(www.nannews.ng).