Just in: Rivers Court sacks PDP chairman, Uche Secondus

Monday, August 23, 2021 10:07 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

By Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The crisis rocking Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP worsened on Monday as a     High Court of Rivers State issued an interim injunction restraining its embattled chairman, Prince Uche Secondus as a member of the party.

The court also restrained Secondus from parading himself as the national chairmanPDP.

The court ruling was announced a a statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to Governor Nyesom Wike who has been having a running battle and is believed to be behind the plot to remove Secondus from office ahead of the December, 2021 expiration of his tenure.

However, the suit stopping Secondus from parading himself as chairman of PDP and members of the party was filed filed by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha.

The statement announcing the judgment by Wike’s media aide reads, “Hon. Justice. O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division vacation court sitting in Port Harcourt granted the order on Monday,  following a suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against Uche Secondus (1st defendant) and the PDP (2nd defendant).

“The judge, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion of ex parte as well  as the written address, and after hearing the submission of H.A. Bello, counsel to applicants, granted the interim injunction restraining Secondus from parading himself as the National Chairman of the PDP.

“Excerpt from the order read: “that an order restraining the 1st defendant from parading himself as a member of the 2nd defendant or the National Chairman of the defendant or performing the functions of national chairman of the 2nd defendant or calling , attending or presiding over any meeting of the 2nd defendant or any committee of the 2nd defendant at the Ward, Local Government or State level  or calling for any Ward, Local Government or State Congress of the 2nd defendant or setting up committees for such Congresses or participating in any activity of the 2nd defendant whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the 2nd defendant pending the hearing  and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

“Judge also granted leave to serve by substituted means the originating summons, motion on notice, all orders made by the Court and all subsequent processes on the respondent by pasting same on his gate at No.1 William Jumbo Street, Old G.R.A Port Harcourt.

“The  Judge further granted leave to serve by substituted means orders made by the court on the respondents by publishing same in The Nation Newspaper.

