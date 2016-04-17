Olamide, Wizkid, Lil Kesh banned by NBC

Olamide’s ‘Don’t stop’ and ‘Bobo’, Wizkid’s In My Bed have been hammered off the airwaves by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission.

Other songs banned are Reminisce’s Tesojue, Naeto C’s Tony Montana featuring D’banj, Phyno’s Yayo , Iyanya’s Gift featuring Don Jazzy, Lil Kesh’s Gbese, May D’s Ibadi and Falila Ketan.

The NBC in a memo to all heads of radio and TV stations said the songs contain profanity, violence and vulgarity.

NBC therefore said they should not be broadcast on radio or television.

The ban however does not extend to websites and cable channels like Sound City, MTV Base, and Hip TV, in addition to clubs, and places of entertainment.

The songs banned are the raves of the moment.

NBC, founded in 1991 had similarly flagged songs like Davido’s Fans Mi for promoting ostentatious living, indecent exposure, and drug trafficking.