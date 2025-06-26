Slain Retired Major: Ododo promises renewed clampdown on criminals

Richard Elezho

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has declared a total clampdown on criminal elements operating in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area and other parts of Kogi West Senatorial District, following the killing of retired military officer, Major Joe Ajayi.

Ododo made this known on Wednesday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late retired major at Odo-Ape community, where he sympathised with the bereaved family and the entire community.

The governor described the late officer as a true patriot who served the country with honour and dedication, noting that his death at the hands of criminals was not only heartbreaking but a call to action.

“We are here to sympathise with the family for the loss of our brother. I was personally touched when I heard about his death. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will remain with us. It would be a disservice to his memory if we fold our arms and allow criminals to take over our land,”.

Governor Ododo assured the people of Odo-Ape and the entire Kogi West that his administration would deploy all necessary resources to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and that peace and security are restored to the area.

He warned that the state government would no longer condone the unregulated influx of criminal elements masquerading as investors, stressing that traditional rulers must henceforth be cautious in land allocations.

The governor, who earlier inspected a security outpost in the community, cautioned traditional leaders in the area against indiscriminate allocation of land to individuals whose identities and intentions are unclear.

“Any individual or group found aiding or abetting crime in any community will face the full wrath of the law,”.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the younger brother of the deceased, Titus Ajayi, expressed deep appreciation to the governor for identifying with the family in their time of grief, noting that the visit was a strong source of comfort and assurance that justice will be served.