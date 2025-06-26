Ododo to corps members: You are the future of Nigeria

Ododo to corps members: You are the future of Nigeria

Thursday, June 26, 2025 11:07 am


Governor Ododo and Corp Members

Governor Ododo and Corp Members

 

Richard Elesho

 

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has described members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as the future of Nigeria, assuring those posted to the state of his administration’s continued support for their welfare and safety.

The governor gave the assurance on Wednesday during a brief stopover at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Asaya, Ijumu Local Government Area.

The visit followed a courtesy call at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Rabiu Sule, the Ologidi of Ogidi, on his way from Ekinrin-Adde, where he had commissioned a new divisional police headquarters.

Addressing the corps members, Ododo urged them to uphold the ideals of the NYSC scheme by promoting unity, discipline, and hard work.

He encouraged them to use their service year as an opportunity to contribute positively to the development of Kogi State and the nation.

“You are the future of Nigeria. Take your duties seriously, be patriotic, and leave a lasting impact on your host communities. Kogi State is peaceful, and we will continue to support and protect you throughout your stay,” he said.

Governor Ododo made a cash donation to boost the morale and welfare of corps members who are undergoing the three-week orientation programme at the camp.

The Kogi State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Femi Osungbohun, thanked the Governor for the surprise visit and his support for the NYSC in the state.

He described the gesture as timely and encouraging, noting that it reflects the administration’s genuine interest in the well-being of Nigerian youths.

He assured the Governor that corps members in the state would continue to serve with dedication and contribute meaningfully to the development of their various places of primary assignments and the host communities.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Jubril Adewale Tinubu 7 seconds ago

    Salute to a Champion Extraordinaire, Jubril Adewale Tinubu at 58
    Governor Monday Okpebholo34 60 mins ago

    NUT kicks against Okpebholo’s handing over of 36 schools to missionary organisations
    Femi Falana 2 hours ago

    Falana Writes AGF: Request to Discontinue All Criminal Cases Against Free Speech
    Gov Ododo when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late retired Major Joe Ajayi 3 hours ago

    Slain Retired Major: Ododo promises renewed clampdown on criminals
    Peter Obi4 3 hours ago

    We did not demolish property of Peter Obi’s brother -Lagos Govt
    Femi Falana,SAN 4 hours ago

    Illegality of Sealing off Premises in Nigeria
    Governor Monday Okpebholo 5 hours ago

    Edo govt denies taking ₦100bn loan, says we only guarantee for contractors
    Fidelity Bank 6 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank Promotes 12% of Workforce and Increases Salaries by 20% across board