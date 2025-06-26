Ododo to corps members: You are the future of Nigeria

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has described members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as the future of Nigeria, assuring those posted to the state of his administration’s continued support for their welfare and safety.

The governor gave the assurance on Wednesday during a brief stopover at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Asaya, Ijumu Local Government Area.

The visit followed a courtesy call at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Rabiu Sule, the Ologidi of Ogidi, on his way from Ekinrin-Adde, where he had commissioned a new divisional police headquarters.

Addressing the corps members, Ododo urged them to uphold the ideals of the NYSC scheme by promoting unity, discipline, and hard work.

He encouraged them to use their service year as an opportunity to contribute positively to the development of Kogi State and the nation.

“You are the future of Nigeria. Take your duties seriously, be patriotic, and leave a lasting impact on your host communities. Kogi State is peaceful, and we will continue to support and protect you throughout your stay,” he said.

Governor Ododo made a cash donation to boost the morale and welfare of corps members who are undergoing the three-week orientation programme at the camp.

The Kogi State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Femi Osungbohun, thanked the Governor for the surprise visit and his support for the NYSC in the state.

He described the gesture as timely and encouraging, noting that it reflects the administration’s genuine interest in the well-being of Nigerian youths.

He assured the Governor that corps members in the state would continue to serve with dedication and contribute meaningfully to the development of their various places of primary assignments and the host communities.