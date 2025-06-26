NUT kicks against Okpebholo’s handing over of 36 schools to missionary organisations

By Jethro Ibileke

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State Wing, has kicked against the transfer of the schools to a missionary organisation by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

NUT expressed its disagreement in a letter addressed to the Governor, dated June 24, 2025, jointly signed by Com. Bernard Gbenga Ajobiewe (State Chairman, NUT), Com. Aremu Rasheed Mayaki (State Secretary, NUT), Com. Enomwonbor Osahon Julius (State President, ANCOPSS) and Com. Efairibhor Peter

(State Chairman, AOPSHON).

It would be recalled that Governor Okpebholo had approved the transfer of 36 primary and secondary schools across the three senatorial districts to the Catholic Church.

The teachers in their protest letter noted that handing the schools to the Catholic mission may seem like a positive step towards restoring autonomy and promoting religious freedom, but it poses significant dangers to the education sector and the state as a whole.

“We are writing to express our concern and disagreement regarding the recent decision of the Government to hand over the Catholic Missionary Schools to their original owners. This

“The Catholic Missionary Schools were taken over by the Government in the 1970s for a reason. The government’s involvement ensured that education was accessible, affordable and secular,” the letter said in part.

NUT further reasoned that handing over these schools to their original owner poses the risk of loss of secular education, noting that the Catholic Missionary Schools prioritise religious instruction over secular education, potentially undermining the State’s efforts to provide inclusive education.

It further noted that the action will decrease accessibility to the poor masses, as Catholic Schools are known for charging exorbitant school fees, limiting opportunities for children of the poor Nigerians.

The teachers noted that handing over the schools to missionary organisations is a potential for religious conflicts, and that salaries paid to teachers by the Missions are very poor, which they noted makes them hardly ever employ qualified teachers and other personnel.

“The handover may create tension between different religious groups, potentially leading to conflicts and undermining the State’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony.

“The decision will set a precedent for other religious groups like the Anglican Communion. Baptist Church, Apostolic Faith and the Muslim faith to demand control over schools, potentially leading to a fragmentation of the education system and undermining the State’s ability to provide quality education to all citizens,” they said.

The Teachers’ Union also queried what will become the fate of Government workers in these schools, asking, “Will they be transferred to other schools or be laid off?”

Another critical issue raised by the teachers is the distance of the few schools that would be left to the public from the homes of the residents.

“Our Lady of Fatima College and St. Angela’s Girls Grammar School, Auchi. These two schools are at the two extremes of Jattu. If the two schools are handed over to the Catholic Mission, then there will be no school for the Jattu child.

“The nearest Secondary School is Jattu Secondary School, which is located at the boundary between Jattu and Ibie Nafe, and it’s about 6km from Jattu junction. This is not a trekable distance for children of secondary school age, which is at variance with the UBE Law.

“St. John’s Boys’ Model School is one of the two schools located in Fugar. The nearest school to it is Fugar Mixed Secondary School, which is about 4km from Boys Model. This is also not a trekable distance for children.

“St. James’s Grammar School, Afuze, is the only Government Secondary School in Afuze. The nearest school to it is the Afuze Technical College in Auchi. Afuze Road is located on the outskirts of Afuze.

“St. Joseph’s College Otuo: This is the only Government School taking care of seven major quarters in Otuo. The nearest school is Edeki Grammar School (Anglican Grammar School), Otuo. So in the long run, there will be no government secondary school in Otuo.

“Saint Peter’s Grammar School, Agenebode is the only government school in Agenebode town. The nearest school is the Army Secondary School, located in the 195 Battalion Barracks for Army Children. Saint Peter’s Grammar School takes care of children from the waterside to the Upland. This is the only Government School in Agenebode town.

“St. Aloysius College (Ososo Secondary School is the only Government School in Ososo.

“St. Mary’s Grammar School, Eme Ora. This is the only Government Secondary School in Eme Ora. The nearest school to it is Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabogida Ora, which will be taken over by the Anglican Communion, so there will be no government school in both Eme Ora and Sabogida Ora,” they noted.

According to the NUT, if the Catholic Church takes eight schools in Edo north, “then in no distant time we expect, the Anglican Communion to take over four schools while the Muslim Faith will also take over another one in the same axis.

“It is obvious that, if these schools are handed over in Edo North, the missionary schools in Edo Central and Edo South will eventually follow. If these schools are handed over to the Catholic Faith, what is the fate of the common man’s child who cannot even afford two good meals a day? What does the Catholic Church want to do with these schools? Will whatever they want to do be in the interest of the common man? Religion, they say, is meant to make us and not to mar us. We urge Mr. Governor, therefore, to reconsider this decision and instead work towards strengthening the public education system, ensuring that students have access to quality, inclusive and secular education.

“Your Excellency, Sir, as a major stakeholder in the Education Sector, we strongly advise that any decision to hand over schools to a religious organisation should be suspended pending due consultation with all relevant stakeholders.”