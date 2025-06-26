Fidelity Bank Uplifts Old People’s Home with Essential Items Donation

Thursday, June 26, 2025 9:01 am


L-R: Member, Nexus 2025 Inductee Class, Grace Bamigboje; Caregiver, Old People’s Home, Mrs Kebbi Orinowu; and Products Marketing Partner, Fidelity Bank Plc, Tolulope Rojaiye; at the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme Donation to Old People’s Home, Yaba, Lagos State recently.

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility with the donation of food and essential items to the Old People’s Home in Yaba, Lagos.

The donation was made possible through the generosity of the bank’s Nexus Inductees Class, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative known as the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP).

Through the FHHP, staff across Fidelity Bank branches nationwide identify crucial interventions needed in their immediate community and raise funds to execute them. The bank’s management then matches this contribution with an equal amount and disburses it for the selected project.

Commenting on the donation, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Meksley Nwagboh, emphasized the bank’s unwavering commitment to impacting its host communities positively noting that the community is an essential part of the bank success story.

“Today’s donation is a token of our appreciation for our incredible parents and guardians who have raised outstanding individuals that trust us with their banking needs. Our donation to the Old People’s Home reflects our deep commitment to supporting the well-being and dignity of our senior citizens. We are honored to contribute to a cause that ensures they receive the care, comfort, and respect they deserve.” Nwagboh stated.

Appreciating the gesture from the bank, the Director-in-Charge of the Home in Yaba, Adetutu Ipaye, said “Community support initiatives such as this from Fidelity Bank is vital to sustaining our mission and enhancing the quality of life for the elderly. We urge other organizations to follow in the Bank’s footsteps as this kind of support will go a long way to ensure that the elderly live with dignity and comfort”.

One of the beneficiaries from the home, Mr. Kamoru Adeyetu noted that, “Your presence today has brought us immense joy, and our greatest happiness lies in seeing the younger generation thrive. Beyond the gifts, your visit means the world to us and please remember to visit us regularly.”

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

