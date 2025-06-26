Fidelity Bank Promotes 12% of Workforce and Increases Salaries by 20% across board

Thursday, June 26, 2025 9:52 am


Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s top-tier financial institutions, has promoted 376 employees following its recently concluded annual performance review exercise. This represents approximately 12% of the bank’s workforce, underscoring its management’s deep appreciation for the pivotal role played by staff in recoding the highest growth by percentage volumes in the banking industry with  210% increase in its Profit Before Tax (PBT) which grew from N124.3 billion in 2023 to N385.2 billion in 2024.

The announcement, which was recently communicated internally, comes on the heels of a 20% across-the-board salary increase implemented in June 2025—a gesture that reflects the bank’s commitment to staff welfare. It is worth noting that this follows a similar salary adjustment carried out in November 2024.

Under the leadership of Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Fidelity Bank has consistently outperformed market expectations. In 2024, the bank recorded the highest share price growth of 116%  in the industry following the completion of its Public Offer which  was  over subscribed by 238% .

In recognition of the banks stellar performance, global rating agency, Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Fidelity Bank’s National Long-Term Rating from ‘A(nga)’ to ‘A+(nga)’ in a further endorsement of the bank’s financial strength and prudent management. The upgraded ratings reflects improved profitability metrics and robust capital buffers, reinforcing the bank’s sustained upward trajectory.

