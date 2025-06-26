Fidelity Bank Partners with Ashoka to Empower Young Innovators

Thursday, June 26, 2025 9:12 am


L-R: Co-President, Ashoka Africa, Angelou Ezeilo; Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, Osita Ede; Team Lead, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Onyeka Kurume; Winners, Changemaker Idea Pitch-A-Thon, Abule-Eko Community Junior Grammar School Pupils, District 2, Ikorodu Lagos; their Teacher, Alabi Felix; Project Coach, Opeoluwa Jamiu; Branch Leader, Fidelity Bank Plc, Festac, Ethel Genesis; and Regional Director, Ashoka Anglophone, West Africa, Josephine Nzerem; at the Ashoka Young Changemakers Festival in Lagos recently.

As part of its commitment to youth empowerment and social impact, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has partnered with Ashoka, a global network of social entrepreneurs, to provide financial support and mentorship to young innovators across Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2025 Ashoka Young Changemakers Festival in Lagos, the Divisional Head, Product Development at Fidelity Bank, Osita Ede, reaffirmed the Bank’s dedication to youth empowerment, emphasizing its place as a pillar of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy.

“Empowerment is at the core of everything Fidelity Bank stands for,” Ede said. “Creativity and innovation are fundamental to our brand essence and that is why we are excited to support these young changemakers. Listening to their ideas today just validates the investments we have made to foster entrepreneurship and creativity.”

Ede confirmed the bank’s willingness to continue funding and supporting the dreams of young people, adding that the bank plans to offer innovators access to its SME Hub’s resources and specialized master classes designed to nurture their growth.

“We are not just funding initiatives; we are creating an enabling environment where these young innovators can thrive. Our SME Hub will serve as a platform to guide and mentor these changemakers, helping them develop the right mindset and business acumen to succeed,” Ede stated.

On her part, Josephine Nzerem, Regional Director, Ashoka Anglophone West Africa & Director, Venture and Talent, Ashoka Africa, expressed her appreciation for the partnership.

“We are excited to move beyond being just Fidelity Bank’s clients to becoming true partners in the change making movement,” Nzerem stated. “Their continuous support which includes funding for awards and gift packs for young innovators, is vital for sustaining this journey. We celebrate not only the Changemakers but also the process of empowering young people to scale their impact and inspire others.”

The Ashoka Young Changemakers Festival celebrates bold ideas, youth leadership, and innovation. The 2025 edition unveiled nine remarkable changemakers poised to transform Nigeria’s future. Together, Fidelity Bank and Ashoka are creating opportunities for young innovators to turn their ideas into solutions that can transform their communities and the world.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

