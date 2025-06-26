Fidelity Bank MD not Part of the Woobs Case

Fidelity Bank MD not Part of the Woobs Case

Thursday, June 26, 2025


Reports on June 25 claiming that Fidelity Bank’s MD, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, was a party to an ongoing case involving fraud on Woobs Resources’ account with the bank is not true.

This is, however, not true. The charge sheet dated 12 May 2025 stated that the Defendants in the suit were Victor Ukutt, Esq, Fidelity Bank Plc, Whoba Ugwunna Ogo and Safiya Whoba.

It will be recalled that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice issued a press release on 9 June 2025 explaining that Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s name was struck off the charge as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of the Bank when the account used in the alleged scheme of fraud was opened

