Tinubu To Commission Projects, Hold Townhall Meeting in Nasarawa State

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

Arrangements have been completed by the Nasarawa State government to host President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday. This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Ibrahim Tanko while addressing reporters on Tuesday on the state of preparedness for the visit. He said the government has put all modalities in place to ensure a successful event. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be coming here tomorrow to commission some projects

On the itinerary lined for the day, Dr. Tanko said President Tinubu will commission the legacy projects executed by the State governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule. He will also pay homage to the Emir of Lafia and council of traditional rulers in the State. the President is billed some projects in between before heading to the Government House for a townhall meeting with relevant stakeholders.

Among the projects slated for, according to the Dr. Tanko are the flyover and underpass, the Lafia International Airport, Dualized Shendam Road and the new state secretariat. The President will also distribute electric tricycle, security vehicles and tractors at the Lafia Square. He will then hold a meeting at the banquet hall of the Government House before departing the State back to Abuja.

The Commissioner called “On all the people of Nasarawa State to come en masse and give the President a rousing welcome to Nasarawa State, so that together, we can ensure that Nasarawa State will grow higher and higher.”

Also speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner for Science and technology, Gabriel Angbashi, implored journalist to maintain the cordial relationship that exists between the government and the media. He called on reporters to always fact-check the information at their disposal and seek relevant clarifications before going to press. He stressed that the President’s visit is an important event which is deserving of the cooperation of everyone to make it successful.