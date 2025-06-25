Sanwo-Olu Calls For Synergy to Strengthen Real Estate Sector 

Lagos to host 75th FIABCI World Real Estate Congress

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for synergy between the public and private sectors to strengthen the real estate industry in Nigeria.

He said his administration will continue to provide policy direction for the private sector for investments, adding that several measures have been put in place for physical planning and urban development to address the issue of building collapse.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by leadership of the International Real Estate Federation – Nigerian Chapter (FIABCI-Nigeria), led by the President of FIABCI Africa and Near East Region, Mr. Adeniji Adele.

He said: “It is not only the government that can do it. It is the private sector that can take the lead. We will provide the policy direction, but the private sector must ensure that they continue to make those investments and organise themselves.

“For us, technology is one of the things that have signposted Lagos as one of the acknowledged technologically driven cities in the world. There is a report that came out about a week and a half ago that says Lagos is the highest receiver of growth in terms of technology.”

Speaking on the proposed 75th FIABCI World Real Estate Congress scheduled for July 9 to 13, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed Lagos State’s willingness to provide necessary support for the event.

He said the event will provide an opportunity for stakeholders in real estate in Nigeria to further deepen the relationship with their peers in other parts of the world and government.

Speaking earlier, the President of FIABCI Africa and Near East Region, Adeniji Adele, said the 75th FIABCI World Real Estate Congress will be held in Lagos from July 9 to 13, noting that this is the first time the congress will be held in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Adele, who is the President of the Organiser Committee, said the conference will involve over 400 high-level participants from more than 40 countries, including government leaders, ministers, global developers, urban planners, investors and leading thinkers.

He said: “The choice of Lagos was not accidental. It was the result of a compelling case. Lagos represents the future of African cities: dynamic, resilient and rapidly transforming. It is the epicentre of innovation, infrastructure development, real estate investment and policy reform. This city’s ongoing evolution aligns perfectly with the 2025 Congress theme ‘Global Real Estate Renaissance’.

“This theme addresses the urgent need for transformative thinking and innovation in our sector. The congress will focus extensively on emerging trends such as proptech (property technology), which is revolutionalising how we build, manage and finance real estate. Lagos, with its thriving tech ecosystem, is uniquely placed to lead this conversation on the continent.