President Tinubu Hosts Queen Mary of Denmark

* Calls For Expanded Cooperation on Livestock Development And Education

President Bola Tinubu has emphasised the importance of expanding Nigeria’s dairy and livestock economy, noting that with the country’s growing population, the sector holds enormous potential for job creation, rural development, and food security.

The President spoke on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark, who is visiting Nigeria as Patron of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). It was her first visit to Nigeria.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, co-hosted the Danish Queen.

President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Denmark in knowledge transfer, veterinary health, and sustainable agribusiness practices.

He identified conflicts between farmers and herders as one of Nigeria’s pressing security and developmental challenges. Still, he expressed confidence that these can be transformed into economic opportunities through investment, education, and modernisation.

“We can convert that friction into structured economic opportunity and provide education pathways—even for farmers and herders. We can stabilise communities, grow our food systems, and lift millions out of poverty,” he said.

President Tinubu reaffirmed that demography is one of the key pillars of Nigeria’s foreign policy, which aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He underscored the importance of managing Nigeria’s projected 400 million-person population by 2050 through targeted investments in agriculture, education, healthcare, and employment.

He highlighted ongoing macroeconomic reforms and called for foreign investment that strengthens local production and job creation.

President Tinubu acknowledged Danish investments in agriculture and maritime operations and applauded the contributions of companies such as A.P. Moller–Maersk and Grundfos to Nigeria’s infrastructure and food systems.

He commended Denmark’s support for internally displaced persons in conflict-affected areas. He expressed optimism about continued collaboration as Denmark assumes the presidency of the European Union Council and serves as a member of the UN Security Council in 2025-2026.

On the social front, the President welcomed the partnership between Her Majesty and Nigeria’s First Lady, particularly on initiatives such as school feeding programmes and the reduction of out-of-school children.

The First Lady emphasised the need to transform traditional Islamic schools to ensure formal recognition of the knowledge they offer as part of broader educational reforms.

Queen Mary thanked President Tinubu and the First Lady for the reception and expressed sympathy over the crisis in Nigeria’s northeast.

She said she was in Nigeria to strengthen relations and explore investment possibilities in the green economy, trade and business development for women, child health, and cultural and educational exchanges.

She commended the First Lady for supporting women and families with the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative Programme. She also said she would visit the A.P. Moller–Maersk terminal in Lagos on a business trip.

Denmark has a longstanding partnership with Nigeria in advancing sustainable development and humanitarian support, particularly for internally displaced persons in conflict-affected regions.