President Tinubu Congratulates Governor Sanwo-Olu on His 60th Birthday

* Also Sends Similar Message to Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on attaining 60 today, June 25, 2025.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, the sixth democratically elected Governor of Lagos State, began his political career under President Tinubu’s mentorship.

Sanwo-Olu’s extensive public service includes distinguished roles as Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation and as a three-time Commissioner across key ministries: Economic Planning and Budget; Commerce and Industry; and Establishments, Training, and Pensions.

President Tinubu commends the Governor’s steadfast commitment to Lagos State’s growth and development, noting his alignment with the transformative master plan established during the President’s tenure as Governor (1999–2007).

“Your execution of this vision is exemplified by landmark achievements, including completing the Blue and Red Rail lines and the ongoing preparations for the Purple Line, which will serve the vital Lekki corridor. I urge you to sustain this trajectory by prioritising impactful projects for Lagosians, notably the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Freedom Way to Victoria Garden City (VGC) Road”, President Tinubu says.

The President concluded: “I also wish you continued good health, longevity, and many more years of invaluable service to Lagos State and Nigeria.”

President Tinubu Greets Chief of Staff Gbajabiamila On His Birthday

President Bola Tinubu also rejoiced with his Chief of Staff, Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, on his birthday today, June 25.

Gbajabiamila, a lawyer, served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

President Tinubu underscores Gbajabiamila’s salutary contributions to Nigeria’s fledgling democracy and the legislature, where he spent much of his political career.

Gbajabiamila was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2003, representing the Surulere Constituency of Lagos State. He served in the House for six consecutive terms and was both Minority and Majority Leader at different times.

President Tinubu also notes Gbajabiamila’s commitment to the development of Lagos State, particularly his Surulere constituency.

The President encourages his Chief of Staff to continue supporting him in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda to create a better, more economically viable, and more prosperous Nigeria.

He wishes Gbajabiamila a long life and good health.