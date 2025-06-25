LG Polls: Sanwo-Olu Charges APC Candidates, Chieftains on Victory 

Ahead of the July 12 local government elections, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged all the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, leaders and stakeholders to work for the ruling party’s victory in the council polls.

He urged all the party members to be united, work together and campaign in all the nooks and crannies of the 57 council areas to ensure that all the APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates win the local government elections.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Tuesday during a Stakeholders’ Special Engagement with him ahead of the 2025 council elections. The event, which held at Lagos House, Marina, was attended by members of the Governance Advisory Council, Lagos State Executive Council, party executives, federal and state lawmakers, party candidates, apex leaders and other stakeholders in the ruling party.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the message of President Bola Tinubu to APC faithful on the forthcoming elections is for the party leaders and members to ensure the party victory in Lagos.

He said: “Every election is local. Don’t take anything for granted. Go and work; go and engage. Go and touch everyone that needs to be reached. Let the people see those that they want to vote for. Let the people know the candidates they want to vote for.

“We must come out in our large numbers to campaign for our candidates. We must go out and cast our votes and wait for them to count our votes. We must wait for them to announce our results.

“We have come here to encourage ourselves. Let us go out and campaign for all the candidates. Let us go out and ensure a huge victory is for them. From the victory, let us see that indeed, the APC is a validly supported party in Lagos State.

“We are a party that is committed. We don’t take people for granted, and we want the best for our people at all times. We in Lagos State APC will abide fully with the constitution. We will obey and follow all of the guidelines that have been set out by LASIEC. We will do the right thing at all times.”

Speaking during the event, Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the Stakeholders Engagement was organised by Governor Sanwo-Olu to interface with the party’s candidates and major stakeholders of the party ahead of the July 12 local government elections.

He appealed to party members and stakeholders to support the candidates presented to Governor Sanwo-Olu and work to ensure their victory at the polls.

“Let’s work together as one big family; today our leader is the President of Nigeria, and we need to make him proud on July 12,” he said.

Also speaking, the Leader of the GAC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, appealed to all the candidates to emulate the good works of President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He said: “I want you to emulate the good works of our President when he was Lagos State Governor and the current Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Don’t be eager to acquire wealth and riches. Be more concerned about bequeathing dividends of democracy to the people.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Campaign Council, Hon. Tunde Balogun, urged the candidates of the party to resolve all differences ahead of the council polls.

Balogun, who was represented by the Secretary of the Campaign Council, Hon. Razak Ajala, appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to rally round the candidates to ensure victory at the polls for APC.

Also speaking, Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged party members, particularly the women, to lend their voices to the growth and development of the state and the local council.

In her address, the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, urged all members to put their grudges behind them and work for the party.

“I appreciate all attendees for stepping out for the party. This is the time to come out and work for the party. Let us put our grudges behind and come out to work for the party,” she said.