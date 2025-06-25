Governor Alia Commences Payment for Benue Indigenous Clinical Students Across Nigeria

* It Means Benue’s Medical Future Brightens

The Gov. Hyacinth Iormem Alia-led administration has recorded another milestone in healthcare development with the commencement of salary and arrears payments to clinical medical students of Benue State origin studying in various universities nationwide.

It’s pertinent to note that the scheme, initially designed for medical students enrolled at the Benue State University, Makurdi (now Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi), had been dormant for eight years prior to its revival under the Alia administration.

The medical students scheme was first introduced by former Governor Gabriel T. Suswam’s administration in 2010, aimed at increasing the number of doctors in Benue State’s general hospitals, improving healthcare delivery with a focus on rural areas, and retaining medical talent.

The bonding scheme required students to serve in Benue State’s public hospitals after graduation for a period of two years. Each beneficiary received a monthly stipend for three years, with new beneficiaries enrolled annually upon reaching their 400-level (Part II) studies. The state government agreed to provide each medical student with a monthly allowance until graduation.

The Samuel Ortom administration terminated the scheme in 2015, a decision that remained in effect throughout his eight-year tenure as governor, precipitating a mass exodus of medical graduates from the state in search of greener pastures. This triggered an acute shortage of doctors across Benue’s general hospitals, leaving patients at the mercy of a handful of medical practitioners in public hospitals. Consequently, many patients, including pregnant women and children, were unable to access necessary care, resulting in a significant number of preventable deaths.

Upon assuming office in 2023, Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia reinstated the bonding agreement between the Benue State government and medical students of the College of Health Sciences, Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi. This development was announced during the 9th induction ceremony and Hippocratic Oath-taking of 41 new doctors, bringing the total number of medical doctors produced by the university since 2015 to 357.

The Governor’s directive was issued in direct response to a request made by Dr. Usha Anenga, National Vice-President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and then Chairman of the NMA’s Benue State chapter. This prompt action demonstrates the Governor’s dedication to collaborative governance and his profound concern for the welfare of the people of Benue.

In his 2023 reinstatement speech, Gov. Alia extended an invitation to medical professionals who had departed the state and country, urging them to return home. He assured them that his administration would provide opportunities comparable to those available elsewhere. Governor Alia declared, “The bond-doctors scheme is hereby revived. We desire to retain all our medical doctors within the state,” and pledged to “create a conducive environment that will attract and retain medical talent.” He implored the medical students to remain, assuring them that “every effort will be made to provide opportunities for growth and development.”

Today, the university’s Medical Alumni has written a commendation letter to Gov. Alia for the government’s commencement of the bonding scheme, with a call on all beneficiaries to keep to the agreement.

In a press statement issued on Monday, 22nd June, 2025 and signed by its President Dr. Msonter Anzaa and Dr. Iorkyaan Andrew, National Public Relations Officer, the Medical Alumni confirmed that the inaugural payments to clinical students nationwide were disbursed on Saturday, June 21st, 2025. This underscores Gov. Alia’s administration’s commitment to expediting the implementation of its initiatives.

The jubilant recipients have now joined the esteemed “Mr. 23rd train” ranks of the public servants who consistently receive their entitlement on the 23rd of each month, a hallmark of the Alia administration’s commitment to timely remuneration. This initiative demonstrates Governor Alia’s unwavering commitment to ensuring prompt payment of remuneration while also highlighting his determination to establish a robust and sustainable healthcare system in Benue State.

With the student doctors now formally integrated into the state’s payroll receiving over N100,000:00 monthly, Gov. Benue State is well positioned to address the chronic shortage of medical professionals in its healthcare facilities. Upon graduation, these doctors will be required to serve the state for a minimum of two years, ensuring that hospitals across Benue are staffed with qualified professionals and ultimately enhancing healthcare delivery for the state’s residents.

It is anticipated that this initiative will establish a paradigm for replication in other regions of Nigeria, thereby contributing to the enhancement of healthcare delivery nationwide.

Orseer Mnzughulga, Political & Public Affairs Analyst, Writes from Zaki Biam, Benue State.