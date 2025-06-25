Gov. Alia Has Again Won the Heart of Benue People

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 11:05 am


Hyacinth Iormem Alia

Gov Hyacinth Iormem Alia

 

Tor Pav Kange Gbagir

It takes wisdom to be a good leader, which includes accepting responsibility for both failures and achievements. And oftentimes, good leaders face unnecessary criticism, but all these things are part of leadership burdens.

His Excellency Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, PhD, is just a victim of circumstances; he has faced criticisms from both within his family, the APC and a faction of the PDP who have aligned themselves together to ensure the Governor’s name is dragged in the mud.

Why on earth would a sane mind criticise the Press Release by Sir Tersoo Kula, Governor Alia’s Chief Press Secretary? Many are unaware or certainly do not care about those from Benue State living in faraway North. Have you ever imagined what would have become their fate?

I commend the wisdom of Alia to direct that Press Release, now the lives of our brothers and sisters living in the North will be safe.

The already hatched plans of some criminals that would have taken advantage of our silence about this ugly situation to kill people and destroy their properties have now been averted.

No one would be happy that his brothers are killed elsewhere for a crime they know nothing about. We must be rational and logical in thinking while putting aside all sentiments.

Again, I score the Governor high on this and pray that God may continue to bless him with more wisdom and knowledge of understanding to rule Benue State well and take us to the promised land.

 

*Tor Pav Kange Gbagir writes from Agasha as a concerned Benue citizen

