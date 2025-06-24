Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Advisory Council, Urges Traders to Promote Integrity

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, inaugurated the Lagos State Market Advisory Council (LASMAC) and charged them to work diligently to improve market operations, enhance security, promote fair trade, and create an environment where businesses can flourish.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who urged traders to shun sharp practices during business transactions, encouraged members of the Lagos State Market Advisory Council to be proactive, transparent, and inclusive in their approach.

Speaking during the swearing-in of the 21 members of the Market Advisory Council led by the Iyaloja-General, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, at Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration is fully committed to supporting traders through thoughtful policies, infrastructure improvements, and initiatives that build capacity.

The Governor said the Council plays a crucial role in managing and developing markets, which are not just essential to the economy of Lagos State but are also the very heart of the communities.

He said: “Our markets are more than just places to buy and sell; they are lively hubs of culture, innovation, and social connection. They support the livelihoods of millions of Lagosians and play a vital role in the economic growth of the state. With this in mind, this administration made it a priority to focus on the development, security, and sustainability of our markets.

“The growth and ongoing development of LASMAC truly reflect our dedication to inclusive governance. By uniting market leaders, traders, and government officials, LASMAC acts as a vital hub for finding solutions, conversation, and teamwork. It guarantees that our traders’ voices are heard, their issues are addressed, and their businesses receive the support they need.

“This administration is fully committed to supporting you through thoughtful policies, infrastructure improvements, and initiatives that build capacity. I want to emphasise that your success is directly tied to the success of Lagos State. I truly believe that with your commitment and collaboration, we can modernise our markets, enhance access to technology, and create trading environments that are safer, cleaner, and more efficient.

“I congratulate members of our new Market Advisory Council, and I look forward to seeing our markets developed as true reflections of the vibrant, resilient, and entrepreneurial spirit of Lagos.”

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr Bolaji Robert, said the swearing in of new LASMAC members is another great stride by the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration in ensuring continuous growth of the economy and fostering development of various markets in Lagos State.

He said the inauguration is in accordance with the bye-laws that established the Lagos State Market Advisory Council, noting that the new Council comes on board a diverse group of individual leaders in their fields, who are passionate advocates for market development.

Roberts said LASMAC members were carefully selected, with each of them bringing their experiences to bear to enhance the market structure and system, thereby serving the needs of all stakeholders of the State.

In her vote of assurance, the Iyaloja-General and Chairman of Lagos State Market Advisory Council, Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, commended the Lagos State Government for its support for traders.

She pledged that members saddled with the responsibility of mediating between government and traders would deliver