Edo lawmakers summons CP Agbonika over arrest of traditional ruler within Assembly complex 

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday summoned the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, to appear before it on Tuesday at 1 pm.

They summoned the CP to explain why operatives of the Command arrested the traditional ruler of Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo LGA, within the Assembly premises.

It would be recalled that the Assembly had summoned the warring factions in Ikpeshi over violent clashes arising from kingship dispute and revenue collection crises in the community.

During the meeting on June 18, the lawmakers directed all parties to maintain peace and suspend all actions pending the resolution of the ongoing crisis.

The Majority Leader of the House, Jonathan Aigbokhan who raised the issue under matter of urgent public importance, condemned the arrest of an invited traditional ruler inside the Assembly, without the consent of the leadership of the House.

He stated that the Commissioner disrespected the lawmakers by arresting a guest who was formally invited by the House.

Other lawmakers who also condemned the arrest, urged the police to respect legislative proceedings and protocols. They demanded the immediate release of the traditional ruler.

In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, described the arrest as sacrilegious and a direct affront on the Assembly.

“We are not disputing the police right to arrest, but they should not have done so inside the premises of the Assembly complex.

“If they want to arrest someone, they should invite them to the command. Not someone the Assembly formally invited for peace dialogue.

“The member representing Akoko-Edo II, Donald Okogbe, raised the issue, and I immediately convened a meeting with the Ikpeshi warring factions that same day.

“Instead, the Commissioner sent officers to arrest one of our invited guests within the Assembly. If arrest is necessary, go to Ikpeshi, not here.

“This is why I have summoned the commissioner of police to appear before lawmakers during Tuesday’s executive session at 1pm,” Agbebaku said

He thereafter directed the immediate release of the traditional ruler to be part of the investigation of the House on the Ikpeshi community crisis.