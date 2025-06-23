Uzodimma: A new Imo requires deliberate efforts of all

As Catholics celebrate the solemnity of the body and blood of Jesus Christ made manifest in the Holy Eucharist, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has encouraged the faithful to recognise the ultimate sacrifice made by our Lord Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind and replicate same by working in the greater interest of humanity.

Senator Uzodimma made the suggestion at the end of the Church Service held at the Government House Chapel Owerri, Sunday.

The Governor maintained that God expects all humans to give their best in any form they can in the greater interest of the society, pointing out that “it was time for us Imo people to set our priorities right and make sacrifices to fully restore our State.”

He regretted that people were in the habit of betraying the trust the positions and offices they occupy in government confer on them, but was full of commendations to all who have sincerely supported his efforts to reposition the State, particularly during the period of insecurity “when Imo State was almost lost to non state actors.”

Governor Uzodimma stressed that it was only by God’s grace that Imo was restored.

His words: “I thank God that despite all provocations, God’s intervention saved the State from total collapse.”

He however announced that a special day will be set aside for Imo people to collectively gather to thank God for the restoration of their State.

Senator Uzodimma therefore enjoined all citizens to submit to the new leadership vision he said is poised to chat a part to building a culture of sustainable credible legacies.

“I am almost confident that by the time our people begin to benefit from the new arrangement, they will rise to defend it if any body wants us to go back to Egypt,” he said, adding that the concern of Imo people should be to seek for “a successor who will sustain existing legacies in the State.”

Delivering the Homily earlier, the visiting priest, Rev. Fr. Dr. Augustine Agowike explained that the Eucharist is the memorial of Jesus Christ’s last meal with his disciples which is inseparable from His passion and death on the cross.

Rev Agowike noted that the Eucharist is a celebration of oneness in the body of Christ, calling on Christians of all denominations to realise the essence of unity, while praying God for unity and love in our State and nation at large.

Present at the Church Service were top federal and state government officials, ranking traditional rulers, politicians, security officers and business moguls from Imo State.