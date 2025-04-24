Own a house through Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing Project,  Minister urges Nigerian youths 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Yusuf Ata, has called on Nigerian youths to actively seize the opportunity presented by the Renewed Hope Housing Project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become landlords.

He described the Project as a key national initiative under the administration of President Tinubu, aimed at addressing housing deficits and empowering vulnerable demographics, including young people.

The Minister made this appeal during a courtesy visit by the North West Youth Forum.

The Forum, an umbrella body representing youth groups across the North West geopolitical zone, visited the Minister to express their appreciation and pledged continued support for his role in uniting and uplifting young Nigerians across party lines.

Minister Ata expressed heartfelt gratitude for the visit, stating that he was deeply touched by the group’s gesture. He emphasized that the current administration is committed to ensuring that Nigerian youths are not left behind in the housing development process. “I want to thank you for this humbling visit. It is a testament to the renewed energy and unity of our young people across the North West and beyond. I want to urge you to not just commend the government but to take action by keying into the opportunities it is creating—especially the Renewed Hope Housing Project,” Ata said. He explained that the Renewed Hope Housing Project, launched by President Tinubu in 2023, is more than just a housing scheme, “it is a holistic socio-economic intervention designed to create affordable home-ownership, generate employment, and stimulate local economies. “The project targets low- and middle-income earners—including young professionals, artisans, and informal workers—by providing accessible mortgage plans and rent-to-own options,” he said. The Minister reiterated that President Tinubu is critically interested in the Nigerian youths and has a defined focus on youth empowerment because, as he has always expressed in many foras, the future belongs to the youths. The Minister noted that housing units are currently being developed across all 36 states and the FCT, and youths can apply through the Renewed Hope Housing online portal at www.fmhud.gov.ng He encouraged interested youths to register and begin the process of securing homes for themselves under this transformative program. “The platform is open and transparent. Don’t wait. Apply now and tell other young people around you to do the same. Let’s move from complaints and ranting on social media to action. The days of watching from the sidelines are over—our generation must build, own, and lead,” he emphasized. Ata also disclosed plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth to broaden awareness and accessibility of the Renewed Hope Housing initiative among young Nigerians nationwide. “The synergy between the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Youth will be key in ensuring no youth is left out. We are building not just homes—but the future,” he remarked.He concluded by urging youths to remain constructive and hopeful. “Instead of using social media solely to criticize, let’s also use it to learn, share, and mobilise. The Renewed Hope agenda is real, and it is working. But it will only work for those who engage with it,” Ata said.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Arch. Bala Sani-Umar praised the Minister for his relentless commitment to youth development in both his capacity as a public official and a father figure to many in the region.

“We are here to register our admiration for your tireless efforts in galvanizing youths toward unity, responsibility, and purpose. Your inclusive approach and visible support for youth engagement continue to inspire us,” he said.He further reaffirmed the group’s endorsement of the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, encouraging fellow Nigerian youths to rally behind the administration’s reform agenda.

“We believe this government means well, and we urge other youths to give the Renewed Hope agenda a chance to transform our lives and nation,” Sani-Umar added.

A Statement by the Minister’s Media Aide, Seyi Olorunsola, indicated that the visit ended on a high note, renewed commitment from both the youths and the Minister to continue working hand in hand toward a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.