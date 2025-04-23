NAHCON Ready for Hitch-Free 2025 Hajj, Airlifts to Begin Next Month

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has concluded arrangements to commence the 2025 Hajj operations with the airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia starting from May 9, 2025.

The update was disclosed on Tuesday after the NAHCON board briefed Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa on preparations for the 2025 Hajj operations.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the Vice President, the Commissioner in charge of Operations, Inspectorate & Licensing, Prince Anofi Elegushi said arrangements have been made in Mecca, Medina and other cities for a hitch-free 2025 exercise.

He said, “We have all of our accommodation intact in Mecca, Medina and other locations. They are ready to take our pilgrims, we have secured enough bed spaces and paid for adequate feeding for our pilgrims. We have picked May 9 for our first flight to Saudi Arabia through Medina. We intend to finish the airlift to Saudi Arabia by May 24 and start the return by 13th of June to end 2nd of July.”

“All hands are on deck, and I can assure all Nigerian pilgrims that they are in safe hands. Adequate arrangements have been made for airlift in and out of Saudi Arabia. We have made arrangements for over 40,000 pilgrims, including officials from the states and 13,000 others from the tour operators,” he added.

Also, the Chairman of NAHCON, Professor Saleh Abdullahi Usman, said they briefed the Vice President on the Hajj preparations for this year, 2025, and that the Vice President is very happy with the preparations.

Speaking earlier, the Vice President charged the commission to ensure that all hands are on deck to ensure the success of the hajj exercise.

“All necessary measures must be taken to guarantee the success of the 2025 Hajj. We owe it to all Nigerians and our pilgrims to ensure a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience,” he said.