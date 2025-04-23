Kano pilgrims DG commends two LG chairmen for taking care of pilgrims’ welfare

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 6:33 pm


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Director General of  Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u Danbappa, has commended the Chairman of Gezawa Local Government Area, Alhaji Mukaddas Bala, and his counterpart from Minjibir Local Government Area, Captain Jibrin Nalado Aliyu, for taking full responsibility for the welfare of their pilgrims.

Alhaji Danbappa made the commendation during a visit to the Gezawa Islamic Centre as part of his ongoing Hajj Induction Course (BITA) tour across the state.

He called on pilgrims from both Local Government Areas to pray for their chairmen while in the Holy Land.

He also emphasised the importance of attending the Hajj Induction Course to properly understand the performance of Hajj rituals (Ibadat).

In their remarks, the chairmen pledged to provide Harami garments for male pilgrims, wrappers for female pilgrims, and 100 Saudi Riyals for each pilgrim from their respective areas.

Responding, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alhaji Yusif Lawan, expressed appreciation for the efforts and contributions of the Hajj Induction Course instructors in preparing pilgrims across the state.

The state Pilgrim’s Board Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman A. Dederi, said in a Statement that the Director General urged other Local Government chairmen to borrow a leaf from Minjibir and Gezawa Local Government Areas chairmen.

 

