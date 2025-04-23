Jigawa: Namadi inaugurates justice sector reform committee

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Umar Namadi has formally inaugurated the Justice Sector Reform Committee during a ceremony held at the Government House, Dutse.

A Statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, indicated that the Committee, established to enhance the administration of justice and strengthen the Rule of Law in the state, is a significant step towards reforming the justice system for the benefit of the citizens of Jigawa State.

The Committee will be chaired by the Chief Judge of Jigawa State.

It comprised other prominent members, including: the Grand Khadi; representative of the Nigeria Police Force; a representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); the Chairman, Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy; Professor Muhammad Tabi’u; Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General; the Director of Public Prosecution, who will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

Terms of Reference of the Committee include: to review existing laws and practices, and advise the government on appropriate preventive and corrective measures; to evaluate the large number of pending criminal cases and recommend ways for their speedy and effective resolution.

To provide general guidance on justice sector reforms aimed at enhancing law and order in Jigawa State, and contributing to national legal development.

In his remarks, Governor Namadi expressed hope that the Committee’s work would significantly contribute to the development of the justice system in the state.

“I inaugurate this committee for the benefit of the people of Jigawa State,” he stated. We hope the committee will strengthen the justice system in Jigawa, and we pray that its outcomes will bring lasting benefits to our people,” he said.

In his response, the chairman of the Committee, the state Chief Judge, acknowledged the responsibility entrusted to them and expressed gratitude for the confidence shown by the government.

“We accept this responsibility and, by God’s grace, we will thoroughly examine the terms of reference. We are committed to making extensive recommendations and observations that will guide the effective functioning of the judicial arm of government. Our goal is to present actionable recommendations that will see the light of day,” he said.

Gumel’s Statement added that, “the inauguration of the Justice Sector Reform Committee marks a renewed commitment by the Jigawa State Government to uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law for all its citizens.”