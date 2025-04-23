Uzodimma commissions Zion Ministry’s Orphanage and Old Peoples Home in Imo

Uzodimma commissions Zion Ministry’s Orphanage and Old Peoples Home in Imo

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 2:20 pm


 

From R: Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Evang. Chukwuebuka Anozie-Obi, Senator Osita Izunaso, HRM Eze Emma Asor and others, during the Commissioning of Seraphic Orphanage/Elderly Peoples Home built by the Zion Ministry, by the Governor at Mgbirichi, Ohaji Egbema LGA Imo State... Tuesday

From R: Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, Evang. Chukwuebuka Anozie-Obi, Senator Osita Izunaso, HRM Eze Emma Asor and others, during the Commissioning of Seraphic Orphanage/Elderly Peoples Home built by the Zion Ministry, by the Governor at Mgbirichi, Ohaji Egbema LGA Imo State… Tuesday

 

*Guarantees security, logistics

 

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has encouraged well-meaning  Imo people to invest in the State as his administration has provided a safe, secure and enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Uzodimma made the call at Mgbirichi, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area on Tuesday, April 22,  2025, when he commissioned an Orphanage/Elderly Peoples Home built by Evangelist Chukwuebuka Obi, the Spiritual Director of Zion Ministries.

The Governor commended Evangelist Obi for his vision to take care of orphans, the elderly and vulnerable members of the society.

While assuring security and logistics to anyone willing to invest in Imo State, Uzodimma encouraged the founder of Seraphic Orphanage and Elderly People’s Home to consider building factories, schools and other economic viable projects that can generate employment for the teeming youths of the State.

Evangelist Obi pointed out that the Home will be a hub for community development, and provide safe space for vulnerable population to receive care and support, as well as provide opportunities for community engagement and volunteerism.

He further disclosed that his decision to relocate the Zion Prayer Movement  Outreach was due to the potentials in Imo State, and to encourage Imo people to invest in the South East.

Evangelist Obi expressed deep appreciation to the Governor for his continued support and for providing massive road and rural infrastructure across the State.

He prayed God to grant the Governor long life for the boldness to do what most leaders in the South East were afraid of doing.

The event attracted the presence of popular Enugu State priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Obayi (Oku na erere) who lauded Evangelist Obi for the vision to attract projects in Imo State.

Other personalities who graced the occasion include: the Senator representing Orlu Senatorial Zone, Chief Osita Izunaso, some members of the State House of Assembly, the Ohaji/Egbema Council Chairman, Chief Marcel Amadioha and his team of Councillors, appointees of Government, traditional rulers, and other leaders of Ohaji/Egbema local Government.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Oyebanji during the aerial mapping flag-off 5 hours ago

    Oyebanji flags off Aerial Mapping of Ekiti to enhance land administration
    Governor Monday Okpebholo 7 hours ago

    Okpebholo tackles IPOB over alleged ₦6b compensation for Fulani terrorists
    Tunji Bello 9 hours ago

    Violations: Tribunal Upholds FCCPC’s $220m Fine Against Facebook/Whatsapp
    Monday Okpebholo and Asue Ighodalo 9 hours ago

    Edo guber: I’ll fight the battle to the end – Ighodalo
    Senate President, Godswill Akpabio 9 hours ago

    Senate President Akpabio Leads Nigeria’s Delegation to Pope Francis’ Funeral
    NEC, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima (right), with Governors of the 36 states of the federation, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Minister of Finance 11 hours ago

    NEC Okays New Textile Dev. Board, $90B Agribusiness, Livestock Development Plan
    Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, during the National Economic Council meeting in Abuja on Thursday, 24/04/25 PHOTO: FMBEP 12 hours ago

    Photo news: Bagudu and Abdulrazak at NEC meeting
    Pope Francis 13 hours ago

    Farewell to the People’s Pope