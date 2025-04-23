Uzodimma commissions Zion Ministry’s Orphanage and Old Peoples Home in Imo

*Guarantees security, logistics

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has encouraged well-meaning Imo people to invest in the State as his administration has provided a safe, secure and enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Uzodimma made the call at Mgbirichi, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, when he commissioned an Orphanage/Elderly Peoples Home built by Evangelist Chukwuebuka Obi, the Spiritual Director of Zion Ministries.

The Governor commended Evangelist Obi for his vision to take care of orphans, the elderly and vulnerable members of the society.

While assuring security and logistics to anyone willing to invest in Imo State, Uzodimma encouraged the founder of Seraphic Orphanage and Elderly People’s Home to consider building factories, schools and other economic viable projects that can generate employment for the teeming youths of the State.

Evangelist Obi pointed out that the Home will be a hub for community development, and provide safe space for vulnerable population to receive care and support, as well as provide opportunities for community engagement and volunteerism.

He further disclosed that his decision to relocate the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach was due to the potentials in Imo State, and to encourage Imo people to invest in the South East.

Evangelist Obi expressed deep appreciation to the Governor for his continued support and for providing massive road and rural infrastructure across the State.

He prayed God to grant the Governor long life for the boldness to do what most leaders in the South East were afraid of doing.

The event attracted the presence of popular Enugu State priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Obayi (Oku na erere) who lauded Evangelist Obi for the vision to attract projects in Imo State.

Other personalities who graced the occasion include: the Senator representing Orlu Senatorial Zone, Chief Osita Izunaso, some members of the State House of Assembly, the Ohaji/Egbema Council Chairman, Chief Marcel Amadioha and his team of Councillors, appointees of Government, traditional rulers, and other leaders of Ohaji/Egbema local Government.