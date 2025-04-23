2027: Kwankwaso to Baba-Ahmed, Galadima: You can’t stop North from voting for Tinubu

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

All Progressive Congress chieftain, Illyasu Musa Kwankwaso, has dismissed the gang-up against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term agenda by northern politicians ahead of the 2027 presidential election, tagging the resigned Political Adviser to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) stalwart Engr Buba Galadima, as political spent forces who lack the integrity to decide the North’s position.

Kwankwaso maintainer that the two northern politicians are bent on plunging the region into political cum civil unrest.

In a Statement, the Executive Director (Finance), Hadejia Jama’are, said, “The two Personalities lack moral courage to talk about the Tinubu administration because they are among the problems of this Country.

“Hakeem Baba-Ahmed just recently accepted an appointment in the Government of Tinubu, thinking it was usual where appointees would make hell lots of Money from the Public Treasury, but when he saw that was not coming, he resigned.”

According to him, “today Hakeem Baba-Ahmed cannot tell why he accepted the job and also resigned because he lacks the moral courage to talk about it, he should rather than folding back to instigate People against the same Government he served, tell the Northerners the truth about his actions.”

Our correspondent reports that Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former aide to Vice President Kashim Shettima, had warned that any attempt by the government in power to manipulate the 2027 general elections will be resisted.

He also said that, “should the polls or their results be tampered with, this would create dire consequences for the country.”

However, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, insisted that Baba-Ahmed was among those who cheated the North by their long services in governments, but have nothing to show as their contributions to the region; they are today’s so-called defenders.

According to him, “Buba Galadima is the worst Northern Politician who cannot even show the location of his Ballot Box, but rather he continues to be a parasite who always leans on personalities to curry favour.

“All his years with General Buhari, what did he contribute to him, instead he was so parasitic to the extent that Buhari only wins his elections when the likes of Galadima departed him. he did the same to Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau an now he is with Kwankwaso, therefore Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso should be wary of him if he want to make it in life.”

Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso said, “All his years, Buba Galadima in Maritime Industry, what did he have to show to the North as his contribution to the growth of the region, even though during his time Arewa needed the dragging of Rivers for economic growth, but what did he do, nothing.

“But in less than two years of his Government, Bola Tinubu has brought serious development to the North, look at the completion efforts of the Kano to Abuja road, look at the Badagary to Kebbi Road network, a job that has since gone far.”

Kwankwaso further stated that, “there is no gainsaying that Food and other essential Commodities prices are crippling down and Nigerians are having the affordability to buy, but did you hear Buba Galadima or Hakeem Baba-Ahmed commenting on these, no they are just blind critics who have nothing to offer.”

He said, “This is because President Tinubu has given BUA and one other Business Mogul import duty-free to import rice, Maize and other essential Commodities. This gigantic gesture has today been repaid with prices going down.

Today, Rolling Energy Company is amplifying the growth of CNG almost all over Nigeria, so that instead of buying fuel for over N100,000, one can now use CNG with very little money to travel around.

“And in the North, CNG Stations are almost all over the region, with the Government putting it in Borno, Kaduna, Kwara and Kano would also soon have their own.

“Therefore, Northerners would never listen to Baba-Ahmed and Buba Galadima or Former Attorney General Abubakar Malami because they knows who they are and what they want, while the reality remains that they have contributed anything to the region.

“Let me say this weather they like it or North Bola Ahmad Tinubu will wins his second term in office wins the entire North with a landslide victory, because Nigerians appreciate the Government transformative agenda which has started paying.”