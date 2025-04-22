Hajj 2025: Sanwo-Olu sponsors free medical screening for 1,400 intending pilgrims

Ahead of the 2025 Hajj, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration on Saturday commenced free medical screening for this year’s Hajj-intending pilgrims to check and know their health status, address any health challenge and get treated before going to the Holy Land for pilgrimage.

The Lagos State Government therefore called on the intending pilgrims travelling from Lagos to Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the free medical opportunity.

Speaking during the Lagos State Government Free Medical Screening for the Year 2025 intending pilgrims organised by the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for those from Badagry and Ojo local government areas held at the Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Ajarah, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Layode, said the gesture is sponsores by Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He restated the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to a healthy Lagos and warned that those who didn’t do the medical screening may not be allowed to travel for the Hajj.

Layode, who urged the 1,400,000 intending pilgrims with Lagos State Government officials, who would be performing the 2025 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia to be good ambassadors, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and Dr Hamzat for decentralising the free medical screening to make it seamless for people.

He said the medical screening will help in reducing casualties during the Hajj exercise because it will help people to know the state of their health and take necessary medications before travelling to Saudi Arabia and during their stay in the country for the religious exercise.

The Commissioner implored the intending pilgrims to continue praying for Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and Lagos State.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, said one of the rules set was for people to be healthy to take part in the Hajj exercise to guide them to live a perfect life.

He therefore urged intending pilgrims to be good representatives of Lagos and pray for the progress of the State and Nigeria for the benefit of all.

Also speaking, the Director of Medical, Admin, Training, and Programmes, Ministry of Health, Dr Mezeedat Erinosho, said the free medical screening, which was mandated by the Lagos State Government for all intending Muslim pilgrims in the state to take place in designated areas in the state on different days, was aimed at encouraging people to imbibe a health-seeking behaviour among Lagosians to know their status, be vaccinated, and take the opportunity of the medical screening to get holistic care.

In their remarks, the intending Muslim pilgrims thanked the Lagos State Government for the intervention, saying it will help them to get better medical attention before travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj exercise.

Alfa Tajudeen Folorunso said, “We are really very appreciative for what we saw today. It is very interesting, and the health workers are very dedicated. The Lagos State Government has done a very great job by making sure that we are given better medical attention before moving to Saudi Arabia. We sincerely appreciate them, and we hope it will continue in the coming years.”

Mrs Kafayat Kelani said, “I really appreciate Governor Sanwo-Olu for this opportunity given to us because initially they told us that we were going to pay about N50,000 or N100,000 for the medical, but we are now getting it for free. We are so happy about getting it for free. We appreciate the Governor.”