Easter: Foundation offers free medical services to Gbelebu, environs

By Jethro Ibileke

In the spirit of the Easter celebration, the Aaron Ponuwei Ebelo Foundation has offered free medical care services to residents of Gbelebu Community.

The medical outrich was conducted at the headquarters of the Foundation in Gbelebu community in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Gbelebu dwellers and those from the neighbouring villages such as Madagbayo, Safarogbo and Gbelemotin, were offered free medical services.

Others who could not be treated at the venue were referred to the Iguobazuwa General Hospital for further attention.

Among the services offered free by the Foundation were medical glasses to those with sight problems, medications for minor ailments and free medical check-ups like Blood Pressure (BP), Blood Glucose Test, to determine the general health status of the beneficiaries.

The Aaron Ponuwei Ebelo Foundation was established in 2024 by the children of late Chief Aaron Ponuwei Ebelo, in memory of their father who was the Okito of Gbelebu, a part of the Arogbo Ijaw-Ibe Clan, who passed on April 7, 2023.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Foundation, Goodluck Ilajufi Ebelo, and first son of the late Izon chief, said that he decided to establish the Foundation in honour of his late father.

Ebelo Who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farmer Ebelo Limited, disclosed that his late father lived and died for the progress of Gbelebu and the entire Arogbo Ijaw-Ibe Clan.

He said: “When my father passed on in 2023, one of the things that occurred to me was how the man lived virtually all his life in Gbelebu and all that he did for his people and the entire Izon nation. I knew I must do something to sustain his legacies and his love for his people.

“My father was a teacher here and he later became one of the chiefs in this area. For such a man, to keep his good work of community service alive, one of the things one can do is to establish a Foundation in his name that will continue to render such community services.

“Aaron Ponuwei Ebelo Foundation goes beyond medical outreach as we have today. The Foundation is also involved in education and entrepreneurial support. And these are not for just Gbelebu people but for everyone from the Arogbo Ijaw-Ibe Clan who are desirous of such support.

“Our plan is to keep expanding the scope and we know that other sons and daughters of the clan will join what we are doing.”

One of the beneficiaries of the free medical service, Mrs. Ebiere Kimibradigha, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the exercise, especially for the free glasses provided for her and other beneficiaries.

“I am grateful for the free medical services. I am happy that the children of our late chief put this in place. I thank them for the free glasses and the medicines they gave to me and others. This is what our late chief used to do for us when he was alive, listening to our problems and solving the ones he can”, the retired primary school teacher enthused.

Also speaking, another beneficiary, Seigha Warifa, a farmer cum fisherman, said: “The children of our chief have done well by doing this for us. I am happy for the medicines given to me and for the letter to take to the general hospital. We want more of this and God bless them.”