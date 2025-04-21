My mum lived exemplary life of service, kindness, diligence – Gov Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has described his late mother as a woman who showed uncommon kindness and love to everyone around her, adding that she impacted many lives through her kindness, warmth and diligence.

Governor Oyebanji stated this on Saturday at the First Baptist Church, Ikogosi Ekiti. during the 14th memorial service in honour of his late mother, Chief ( Mrs) Esther Oyebanji who died in 2011.

Speaking glowingly about his mother at a solemn event attended by his siblings, family members, associates, community leaders, traditional rulers and clerics, Governor Oyebanji said the event was organised only to remember his late mother, as well as express appreciation to God and Ikogosi people for their unflinching support for the family since the demise of the matriarch of the Oyebanji family.

The Governor, in a brief remarks during the service, also described his mother as an uncommon giver who lived her life for virtually everyone, including family and non-family members, adding that her frankness also endeared her to many people.

The Governor noted that during her lifetime, his mother built her life around people, spending time in building a very extensive family, not just for people who are related to her by blood, but people whose lives she impacted.

“What we are doing today is just a remembrance and we are thanking God and Ikogosi people for their steadfastness and support. Though, she is no longer with us, but you stood by us.

“There are two things about mummy: love for everyone. She takes care of everyone as her own children, when she was doing business, she never had profits because she took from her business all the time and gave to people.

“Mummy gave her life for us, she trekked many kilometres under the scorching sun to vote for my party during the Ribadu election, she was not a politician but she believed she must vote for her son’s political party. She came back, fell sick and she never recovered from it. That’s why we set up a foundation for her, just to keep her memory alive”, the Governor stated.

In his homily, the President, Ekiti Baptist Conference, Rev’d (Dr) Emmanuel Aribasoye, urged everyone to live in full recognition that a day of judgement would come, stressing that it should be the preoccupation of man to invest his resources in propagating the works of God. Citing the late Abiyamo Oyebanji’s generosity, he added that the memories of the righteous will linger forever in the hearts of those who benefitted from it.

Rev Aribasoye said the legacies people live behind will speak volumes about their lives when they depart, stressing that everyone is expected to live life that will make positive impact on people around them.

Prayers were later offered for the children, family , the church and government of Ekiti state.

In her tribute, wife of the Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji expressed appreciation to God for the life of her mother-in- law, describing her as a hardworking woman who hustled day and night to achieve a good life for her children.

Reminiscing on his late wife, Pa Ezekiel Oyebanji thanked God for giving him a hardworking, cerebral and caring woman who loved and supported him immensely in the training of his children. Pa Oyebanji encouraged the people to continue to serve and trust God, who he described as the only giver of life.

Presenting tributes on behalf of the children, Mrs Feyisike Oshowo said their mother loved her husband and the children so dearly. She described her as a kind and exceptional giver who will go the extra mile to give her best to people around her.