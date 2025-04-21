His Royal Majesty, Barrister Emmanuel Bethel Otete Delekpe, Owhorhu 1, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, Urhobo Renaissance Society,

Members of Urhobo Renaissance Society Mourn Passing of the Ovie of Udu Kingdom

Members of Urhobo Renaissance Society (URS), an umbrella organization of Urhobo Professionals and Intellectuals, have expressed deep sadness about the passing of a revered King in Urhobo land; His Royal Majesty, Barrister Emmanuel Bethel Otete Delekpe, Owhorhu 1, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom.

In statement signed by Prof. Hope Eghagha, President and Dr. John Uwa, Gen. Secretary, the URS members eulogised the late Ovie as a patriot who dedicated his life to the service of humanity and the pursuit of peace in Udu Kingdom until his passing was announced.

Below is the full statement:

A CONDOLENCE MESSAGE: HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, BARRISTER EMMANUEL BETHEL OTETE DELEKE, OWHORHU 1, THE OVIE OF UDU KINGDOM

We, members of Urhobo Renaissance Society (URS), an umbrella organization of Urhobo Professionals and Intellectuals, are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a revered King in Urhobo land; His Royal Majesty, Barrister Emmanuel Bethel Otete Delekpe, Owhorhu 1, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom; a patriot who dedicated his life to the service of humanity and the pursuit of peace in Udu Kingdom until his passing was announced.

The Urhobo Renaissance Society (URS) uses this medium to register our unreserved condolences to the bereaved family of the Late Royal Majesty—the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, the esteemed members of the royal court, the good people of Udu Kingdom, Urhobo Nation and Delta State. We extend our heartfelt condolences to you all during this difficult time in Udu Kingdom.

The King’s legacy, wisdom, and leadership will be greatly missed. His dedication to the welfare and prosperity of his people will always be remembered. May the memories of His Majesty’s reign bring comfort to Udu Kingdom at this moment of mourning and preparation for the burial rites. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Udu Kingdom; offering our support and prayers during this period of mourning, the end of an era, and the beginning of a new dawn.

Long live Udu Kingdom!

Signed

Prof. Hope Eghagha Dr. John Uwa

(President URS) (Gen. Secretary URS)