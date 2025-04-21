Easter: Sanwo-Olu, Yahaya Bello preach love, peace

Richard Elesho

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, have rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly Christian faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Easter, which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in an Easter message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Lagos residents, particularly Christians, to emulate virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion of Jesus Christ, which made Him die on the cross for the atonement of our sins and reconciling us with God.

He also implored Christians to continue to live in peace, love and harmony with believers in other faiths, noting that good neighbourliness, selflessness, patience, and love were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by our Lord Jesus Christ.

He said: “Today, I wish all Lagosians and Christians across the country and other parts of the world a Happy Easter as we remember the sacrifice and love of Jesus towards mankind.

“As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, I want Lagosians and Nigerians to make togetherness and unity of the country the central goal of our nationality.

“Let us all emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by simply impacting the lives of friends, colleagues, associates, neighbours and family members, as well as contributing to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.”

Also, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has felicitated Christians in Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole on this year’s Easter celebration, urging them to be guided by the lessons of love, sacrifice, peace and unity.

Bello congratulated the Christian faithful on the completion of the 40-day Lenten period, saying their prayers, during the period and beyond, would aid the continued actualisation of the laudable goals of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In a goodwill message, signed by the Director of his Media Office, Ohiare Michael, the former Governor emphasised the significance of the season, noting that the lessons “transcend religious and cultural boundaries and serve as the bedrock of harmonious coexistence.”

He specifically commended the harmonious relationship between Christians in Kogi State and adherents of other faiths, and urged Kogites to continue to support the administration of his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, in delivering the dividends of democracy to everyone, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

The former governor, who is widely commended for the legacy of promoting interfaith harmony and inclusivity during his tenure, exemplified by the construction of a chapel in the Kogi Government House, urged all Christians to be guided by the timeless values of peace, compassion and unity preached by the season.

He prayed for God’s continued guidance and protection over the nation and its leadership and urged Nigerians to work together towards a brighter future for all.

Former Governor Bello enjoined Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Tinubu, stating that “the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done a lot to turn the economy around in a very short period.”

“We must first recognise this as the administration consolidates on the gains and strives to achieve every aspect of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I wish all Christians a joyous Easter celebration and pray for lasting peace and progress in our dear nation.”