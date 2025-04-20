Hallucinations and Political Amnesia: Setting the Record Straight on the CPC Bloc

By Muhammed Musa

It is both amusing and unfortunate that a supposed legal mind like Abubakar Malami would descend into the depths of political hallucination by branding respected leaders of the CPC tradition, such as His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, His Excellency, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Rt. Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu, among others—as men who “threw former President Muhammadu Buhari under the bus just to curry favour with President Bola Tinubu.” That claim is as senseless as it is baseless.

Let’s be clear: is President Buhari in any contest with President Tinubu? Are they rivals ahead of 2027? Certainly not. Only idle merchants of falsehood, consumed by their own irrelevance, would conjure such delusions in broad daylight. When they lack facts and political substance, they resort to hallucinations and desperate daydreams.

For the sake of historical accuracy, it was Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s victory in the 2011 Nasarawa State gubernatorial election under the CPC platform—earned by sheer personal credibility and political charisma—that gave the CPC a legitimate seat at the negotiation table during the merger that birthed the APC. He single-handedly transformed the CPC from a fringe political outfit into a credible negotiating force. That is a legacy no revisionist can erase, no matter how loud the noise.

Rt. Hon. Bello Masari, Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu, Senator Al-Makura, and others remain the true faces of the genuine CPC spirit within the APC. Their loyalty to President Buhari has never been in doubt, neither has their principled approach to party politics. To accuse them of betrayal is not only disingenuous but reeks of envy from those who have lost touch with the evolving realities of Nigerian politics.

Rather than attempting to rewrite history, Mr. Malami would do well to focus on reclaiming his own dwindling relevance—if that is still possible. His recent comments reveal nothing but a desperate attempt to diminish the standing of men whose political relevance he can neither rival nor comprehend.

For the records, Rt. Hon. Bello Masari played one of the most critical roles in defending and preserving Nigeria’s democracy when, as Speaker of the House of Representatives, he worked with others to defeat the Third Term Agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Mallam Adamu Adamu’s brilliance, courage, and forthrightness are far above the pedestrian evaluations of the likes of Abubakar Malami. Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu is a significant figure in our democratic journey. As Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, he stood tall and firm, embodying the spirit of opposition and democratic resilience. His contributions remain etched in the annals of democratic struggle.

The CPC legacy is bigger than any one individual. Its torchbearers—like Masari, Al-Makura, Adamu, Bulama, and others—deserve recognition and respect, not disdain. History will always remember those who laid the bricks of principled politics—not those who merely strolled in when the house was built.

Musa, a former CPC member (now in APC), writing from Birnin- Kebbi.