Olaopa Pays Tribute  as Writer Okediran Turns 70

Olaopa Pays Tribute  as Writer Okediran Turns 70

Saturday, April 19, 2025 4:06 pm


Professor Tunji Olaopa and Dr Wale Okediran

Professor Tunji Olaopa and Dr Wale Okediran

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission ( FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa on Saturday paid tribute to a former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Dr Wale Okediran, as he turned 70.

Olaopa delivered the tribute titled  “Writing the Public Service into the Nigerian Consciousness”  at  the  “70th Birthday Event/Celebration of Dr. Wale Okediran and a Reading/Writers Dialogue” held at the Mamman Vatsa Village, Abuja, by the Abuja chapter of ANA.

Okediran , a medical doctor-turned writer has equally made a foray into politics where he was at a time a member of the House of Representatives.

In his congratulatory message, Olaopa noted the  role of the writer in national development. He specifically drew attention to how Okediran has used his medical, literary and political trajectories to improve the lot of Nigerians in particular and humanity in general.

As Olaopa put it,  Okediran “has come a long way and has blazed many trails so consistently that at a beautiful age of seventy, he has achieved a sublime legacy that embodies existential fulfilment.”

Consequently, to Olaopa, Okediran in his estimation   “is Nigeria’s answer to C. P. Snow’s two-culture thesis. According to that thesis, there is a significant and unbridgeable divide between the humanities and the natural sciences in ways that ensure seeming lack of communication between the two. The literary intellectuals and the natural scientists pride themselves on their inability to understand each other, and this, Snow argues, leads to an inhibited intellectual progress. In Wale Okediran, we have a fluid and exemplary personification that firmly undermines that thesis. Dr Okediran fluidly incorporates the love for science and the humanities.”

According to Olaopa,  Okediran  is the very embodiment of the “renaissance man—the multi-talented man imbued with a secular sensibility that draws on the human condition to articulate an Afropolitan sensibility of humaneness, compassion, strength, open-mindedness, passion and empathy.

It was almost inevitable that Dr Okediran’s love for medicine and literature would be deployed in the service of the humanity in Nigeria and on the continent. Medicine is not just physiological and psychological, at least not in Africa. Medicine ministers to the brutalized bodies of Africans. As a medical doctor therefore, Dr Okediran has the unenviable space to confront the many psychotic manifestations of governance failure in Nigeria.”

Praising further Okediran’s legacy, Olaopa said that his  “literary interests and skills provide the opportunity to tell the postcolonial Nigerian stories as he encountered them over the course of his own personal existential and professional trajectories. And this explains Dr Okediran’s path into politics; what better way to effect significant changes than being in the corridor of power?

“One could only wonder how long a man of such literary sensibility would last within the murky space of Nigerian politics. Fortunately, public service is not restricted to being a member of the House of Representatives. Dr Okediran’s public service space encompasses the local, the national and the regional—from the National Old Student Association of Olivet Baptist High School to the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA). Dr Wale Okediran’s literary sensibility enables him to build a community of service. The Ebedi International Writers Residency at Iseyin is  a unique and defining sense of the metaphor for Okediran’s enlarged sensibility that draws in people and creates possibilities.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Pa Jola Ogunlusi 31 mins ago

    Former NUJ National Scribe, Pa Jola Ogunlusi is Dead
    Gas Leaks on Gas Pipeline in Rivers ,Electricity Shortage in Aba, 48 mins ago

    Gas Leaks on Gas Pipeline in Rivers Cause Electricity Shortage in Aba
    Professor Tunji Olaopa and Dr Wale Okediran 2 hours ago

    Writing the Public Service into the Nigerian Consciousness
    Obasanjo, Nigerian students, Segun Okeowo and Ali 3 hours ago

    April 18, 1978: Students, led by Segun Okeowo, rattled Obasanjo’s military government
    Prince Adebayo Apelogun 7 hours ago

    Hajj 2025: Ogun Govt Appoints Apelogun as Amirul Hajj, Other Welfare Committee Members
    Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso 9 hours ago

    NNPP  to APC:  Kwankwaso has no business joining your party
    General Maxwell Mitikishi Khobe and Freetown, after been liberated by him 10 hours ago

    25 Years After: Remembering Gen Maxwell Khobe
    Policemen 11 hours ago

    Police rescue 10 abducted students in Edo