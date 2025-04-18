Uromi killings: Edo CP, Monday Agbonika, allays fear of reprisal attack 

Friday, April 18, 2025 2:29 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

 

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Monday Agbonika, has assured residents of the State of improved security.

He gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the monthly Congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, in Benin.

Agbonika was deployed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) as the 50th Edo CP, following the brutal killing of 16 suspected kidnappers in Uromi, Esan North East LGA, to restore normalcy and prevent a reprisal attack.

He assured residents of the State, especially those in Uromi, that there should be no cause for alarm over the recent incident in the area, adding that the situation has already received the full attention of Governor Monday Okpebholo and his Kano State counterpart.

He said: “I have a mandate of making the State safer for all, and I also have the support of the Governor and every other well-meaning Edolites, to ensure that the entire State is peaceful and crime-free.

The communities should be ready to work with the police. If there are areas we are not working well, even you, the press, should let us know.

“We are here to work and not to extort anybody. I’m pushing out all the police personnel, we must all work for a crime-free Edo state.”

The CP urged anyone with useful information to make it available to the Command.

 

