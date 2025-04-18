Liberia NRF in Top Gear to Upgrade Operations, Hosts Namibia, S/Leone Road Fund Managers

Liberia NRF in Top Gear to Upgrade Operations, Hosts Namibia, S/Leone Road Fund Managers

Friday, April 18, 2025 12:22 pm


Joseta Neufville-Wento, tThe Liberian National Road Fund NRF Manager

Joseta Neufville-Wento, tThe Liberian National Road Fund NRF Manager

*Hosting a crucial meeting to upgrade NRF’s operations in line with international best practices

Abubakar Hashim

The Liberian National Road Fund NRF Manager, Joseta Neufville-Wento, is currently hosting her counterparts from Namibia and Sierra Leone, John Ali Ipinge and Mohamed Kallon, respectively, in Monrovia. The aim is to transit the NRF from a first-generation fund that is wholly government-dominated to a second-generation fund with private sector-driven participation.

The Liberian NRF is the only entity in Africa today that is operating a first-generation model, with its attendant bureaucratic and operational deficiencies.

A first-generation road fund model is one that is predominantly government-dominated in its operations. It collects levies through fuel, driver’s licenses and vehicle registration.

Through the African Development Bank, AfDB, a consultant was hired to review the NRF Act of 2016, to map out strategies to transition to a second-generation model, with non-political appointees at the board, but independent board members from road users and allied sectors.

First generation fund management is integrated into the government accounting systems and procedures, making it cumbersome, lacking full autonomy and independence.

In line with this objective of transition to a second generation fund management, NRF Manager Wento is currently understudying the management styles of both Namibia, that is third generation and Sierra Leone, second generation, representing advanced road fund models.

Namibia’s third-grade model involves Public Private Partnership PPP, with a $200 million annual fund generation, while Sierra Leone’s model is following a similar trajectory.

Both Namibia’s CEOChief, Ipinge, and Sierra Leone’s Kallon are transplanting their experiences to the Liberian NRF for operational efficiency, through expanded revenue streams, like toll gates, axle load charges and other road revenue charges.

*Abubakar Hashim is our West Africa Bureau

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    One of the beneficiaries receiving a cheque of N300, 000 from Governor Namadi 2 hours ago

    Jigawa: Namadi  splashes scholarship fund  on youths 
    Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso 3 hours ago

    Kwankwaso’s defection to APC welcome development, says state party chairman
    5 hours ago

    Lugard: 80 Years After
    L-R: Ayokunnumi Abraham, Head, SME Segments, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ruth Ogbodu, 3rd place winner, Yemisi Otokiti, 1st place winner, Olanrewaju Amodu, 2nd place winner, Chinenye Ekwulugo, alpher Experience Manager, Union Bank of Nigeria, Ebunoluwa Amusan, Brand Sponsorship and Partnership, Union Bank of Nigeria and Olusegun Odufuwa, Convener, Youth Leadership Conference, during the RISE Business Challenge sponsored by Union Bank of Nigeria held recently at the University of Lagos, Akoka. 5 hours ago

    Made In Naija: Union Bank Empowers Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs
    Abejide at the event 7 hours ago

    Yagba women woo Abejide to APC
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Easter message: Forces of evil will never prevail over our country
    Monday Agbonika 9 hours ago

    Uromi killings: Edo CP, Monday Agbonika, allays fear of reprisal attack 
    Niyi Fagbuaro2.jpg 9 hours ago

    Celebrating Our Victory on Good Friday