Liberia NRF in Top Gear to Upgrade Operations, Hosts Namibia, S/Leone Road Fund Managers

The Liberian National Road Fund NRF Manager, Joseta Neufville-Wento, is currently hosting her counterparts from Namibia and Sierra Leone, John Ali Ipinge and Mohamed Kallon, respectively, in Monrovia. The aim is to transit the NRF from a first-generation fund that is wholly government-dominated to a second-generation fund with private sector-driven participation.

The Liberian NRF is the only entity in Africa today that is operating a first-generation model, with its attendant bureaucratic and operational deficiencies.

A first-generation road fund model is one that is predominantly government-dominated in its operations. It collects levies through fuel, driver’s licenses and vehicle registration.

Through the African Development Bank, AfDB, a consultant was hired to review the NRF Act of 2016, to map out strategies to transition to a second-generation model, with non-political appointees at the board, but independent board members from road users and allied sectors.

First generation fund management is integrated into the government accounting systems and procedures, making it cumbersome, lacking full autonomy and independence.

In line with this objective of transition to a second generation fund management, NRF Manager Wento is currently understudying the management styles of both Namibia, that is third generation and Sierra Leone, second generation, representing advanced road fund models.

Namibia’s third-grade model involves Public Private Partnership PPP, with a $200 million annual fund generation, while Sierra Leone’s model is following a similar trajectory.

Both Namibia’s CEOChief, Ipinge, and Sierra Leone’s Kallon are transplanting their experiences to the Liberian NRF for operational efficiency, through expanded revenue streams, like toll gates, axle load charges and other road revenue charges.

*Abubakar Hashim is our West Africa Bureau